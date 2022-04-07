Barnsley College hosts information sessions

Barnsley College’s Information, Advice and Guidance Team are hosting an information session on Wednesday 13 April 2022 and Tuesday 19 April 2022 9.30am – 5.00pm on the ground floor of the Alhambra Centre. The event is perfect for those who hope to find out more about expanding their horizons by exploring a new skill, gaining qualifications that will allow them to progress at work or retraining in a subject of interest.

The event is open to all, including those preparing to leave school in summer and unsure about their next steps, and those aged 19 and above who are considering a return to education.

The College’s Information Advisors will be on-hand to offer guidance and support on a range of topics from courses, funding and careers to future opportunities, childcare support, equipment and travel.

Student Services information will also be available to browse including advice about money matters, health and wellbeing support and employability. Additional Learning Support resources will also be available, providing more tailored information for those who may require support for special educational needs and disabilities.

The Information, Advice and Guidance Team are also offering a drop-in Information Session specifically for those leaving school this year from Monday 11 April 2022 – Friday 22 April 2022*, 8.30am – 5.00pm (4.30pm on Friday) at the College’s Old Mill Lane campus.

Both events are free of charge to attend and no appointment is necessary, just turn up and chat to one of the friendly Information Advisors about how best to tackle your future.

Michael McHugh, Information, Advice and Guidance Team Leader at Barnsley College, said:

“There are so many opportunities for adults to develop a new hobby, retrain for a different career or gain an extra qualification to progress in work, and now many of the courses offered at Barnsley College could be free for eligible students, or have funding available.

“If you want to know more about the courses we offer, our friendly Information Advisors will be in the Alhambra Centre, opposite Iceland, to answer your questions. They can also talk about the wealth of options available after Year 11 for anyone still in school. Pop in to see us, take away some course information and take that first step to transforming your life.”

For more information about any of the Information Sessions available, visit www.barnsley.ac.uk.

*Please note, the College is closed on Friday 15 April (Good Friday) and Monday 18 April (Easter Monday).

