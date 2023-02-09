Barnsley College Unveils Chartered Membership

Barnsley College has celebrated a significant milestone in its 90-year history, after becoming a member of the Chartered Institution for Further Education (CIFE) thanks to the exceptional educational experience it provides for students.

A prestigious event marked the occasion and saw the College’s certificate of membership unveiled to assembled guests and supporting organisations.

The CIFE recognises and celebrates the achievements of Colleges and Private Training providers in the UK. Successful admission into the Institution requires a stringent application process that assesses the performance of a provider in delivering excellence within their communities, a responsiveness to employer need and its role as a key driver of economic development.

The Chartered Institution was particularly impressed by the College’s close links with business leaders, regional organisations, and other key stakeholders, ensuring that its curriculum meets the needs of employers, and presents students with opportunities to progress into highly skilled employment, higher education, and further study.

As a leader in the sector, Barnsley College is at the forefront of developments; they were among the first wave of institutions to pioneer new T Level qualifications, supporting students to achieve unparalleled success this summer.

Incorporated by Royal Charter in October 2015, the CIFE represents an elite group of colleges and further education providers, akin to the Russell Group of universities.

Yiannis Koursis OBE, Principal and Chief Executive at Barnsley College, said:

“We are exceptionally proud to have been recognised for our contribution to FE and are proud to be members of the CIFE, joining a small, select group of colleges and institutions who uphold the highest standards. Our membership comes at a time of much success for the College, as both our students and staff have won a number of national awards. I would like to thank the CIFE in recognising all that we do to transform lives in Barnsley and the wider community, and to our staff and students for their tireless work and dedication which makes Barnsley College a great place to work and learn.”

Simon Perryman, Chair of the Board of Governors at Barnsley College, added:

“As a National Leader of Governance, I am privileged to observe and support colleges all over the country in the development of their governance model. I know that at Barnsley College, our unique model is a particular strength that leads to high quality outcomes for all of our students. I am thrilled to see this recognised in Barnsley College becoming a member of the CIFE.”

Dawn Ward CBE DL, Deputy Chair of the Chartered Institution for Further Education, said:

“We are delighted that Barnsley College has achieved membership of the CIFE. The Institution represents all that is great about our sector, and I know that Barnsley College and their reputation of excellence will only add to this. We look forward to working with Barnsley College so that we can continue to represent excellence in our sector and give a platform to celebrate the ongoing successes of Further Education.”

