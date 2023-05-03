Bath College Apprenticeships and Careers Fair

Bath College welcomes back 600-plus students and residents as Apprenticeship & Careers Fair returns

Bath College’s prestigious Apprenticeship & Careers Fair returned last week after a three-year absence due to Covid, and welcomed 70+ local and national employers, and over 600 students and residents to Newark Works.

The event saw enthusiastic visitors coming in and out throughout the day hoping to learn more about the variety of careers and apprenticeships available in both the West of England and right across the South West, and country.

The aim of the event was to showcase the opportunities on offer – whether you are a student looking for your next steps, unemployed and looking for your next venture, or already on the career ladder but looking to make a change.

Bath College was also very excited to be visited by both Mayor of Bath, Councillor Rob Appleyard, and West of England Metro Mayor Dan Norris, who is responsible for skills and training in the West of England region, on the day.

The Metro Mayor even got to announce the lucky winner of a prize draw to thank the brilliant 70-plus exhibitors for all their hard work on the day. Adam from Professional Apprenticeships won a luxury treatment at Bath College’s very own Academy Spa!

Mike Wood, Business Development Manager at Bath College said:

“It was really brilliant to finally bring back our Apprenticeship and Careers Fair after such a long absence. It was a truly inspiring event, with Bathonians and people right across the South West getting the chance to come speak to employers from the industries they’re interested in, find out more about the brilliant apprenticeship opportunities available to them, and plan for their future learning. Here’s to next year!”

Metro Mayor Dan Norris added:

“What a brilliant day! It’s so important that our region’s young people – and all West of England residents – understand the careers and training opportunities available to them. That’s why I was so pleased to welcome back Bath College’s Apprenticeship and Careers Fair after three long years – and in person too! Because there are so many different and brilliant options out there for the next generation – whether that’s taking up a ‘gold standard’ apprenticeship, opting for further learning or going for something else entirely. Jobs and skills are both really important in my role as Metro Mayor which is why I’m determined we train up even more youngsters as the technicians, welders, engineers and other professionals of the future – all these are good, skilled jobs for young people to gain, and in future proof sectors too.”

After the success of this event, Bath College is looking forward now to its next open event in May, and will begin planning the next successful Apprenticeship & Careers Fair for 2024.

