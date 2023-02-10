Big Brother Advice Leads to Apprenticeship for Charlie

It was kindly advice from her big brother that put Charlie Clarke on the apprenticeship route for a career in engineering. The young woman is keen to share her story to encourage other females to consider both the apprenticeship route and the sector ahead of NI Apprenticeship week 6 – 10 February.

Charlie (18) from Bangor, progressed to South Eastern Regional College (SERC) following her A-Levels at Glenola Collegiate. She said, “I completed A-levels in Maths, Physics and Technology but really struggled just sitting in the classroom during my final year at school and realised that the university route was not going to suit me. My brother had progressed to SERC and had no hesitation recommending the College. He felt the hands-on, practical aspects of further education would suit my style of learning.

Charlie continued, “I have always been interested in cars and how things work, so I applied for a number of engineering courses, including apprenticeships, and when I came into the College for an interview and saw the facilities, I knew I was on the right track.

“I am currently completing my Level 2 Apprenticeship NI in Engineering through SERC, whilst employed by Lakeland Dairies at their Newtownards plant. I have been told I am the first female engineering apprentice with Lakeland, so I am keen to blaze a trail for those who follow.

She added, “The most enjoyable part of the apprenticeship is being in the workplace. All the theory I am gaining in College supports the knowledge and experience I am acquiring in the workplace. The combination of classroom and workplace means I have a comprehensive understanding of engineering, as I continually progress and build on my skills. The work is varied and interesting and every day is different. My role involves learning about and working with all the production machinery in Lakeland Dairies. As you can imagine, it is vital that everything runs efficiently and smoothly to ensure the production schedules are met.

“I also have a mentor in the workplace, so if I have any issues or need clarification on anything regarding my apprenticeship, I can link with them which is reassuring.

“After my Level 2, I will move on to the Level 3 Apprenticeship in Mechatronics and progress to an HLA or HND. I am keeping my options open, but right now I feel I am in the right sector and am aware of many different pathways and opportunities open to me within the engineering industry.

Charlie concluded, “I would certainly recommend the apprenticeship route. The combination of workplace and College is the best way to get to grips with learning whilst on the job. It has been great moving on from school too. The facilities and lecturers at College are great, you do have to take responsibility for your learning, but there is a lot of support but you do have a bit of a laugh too – proof that learning can be fun.”

