Borders College students gear up for national SNIPEF showdown

Three @BordersCollege Plumbing students are preparing to put their skills to the test at the annual SNIPEF Plumbing Competition, which will be held on Thursday, 13th June at South Lanarkshire College.

Representing Borders College in the prestigious industry event are:

Kyle Ferrier (2nd year), employed by iHeat Scotland

Rhys Thomas (1st year), employed by JW Grieve Border Gas Ltd

George Gannicott (3rd year), employed by A Thomson Plumbing and Heating

Organised by the Scottish and Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers’ Federation (SNIPEF), the competition brings together top apprentices from colleges across Scotland and Northern Ireland to compete in a series of practical challenges designed to assess technical ability, accuracy, and overall plumbing proficiency.

The competition serves as a platform for young plumbers to demonstrate their talents to a wider audience and gain valuable experience in a high-pressure, professional setting.

Plumbing Lecturer at Borders College, Andrew Brown, praised the students for earning their place in the event:

“Kyle, Rhys, and George have shown exceptional dedication and skill throughout their training, both in the classroom and on the job. Competing at this level is a huge achievement, and we’re confident they will represent Borders College with professionalism and pride.”

Participation in the SNIPEF competition is a mark of excellence in the industry and often leads to enhanced career opportunities and recognition from leading employers.

Borders College extends its full support to Kyle, Rhys, and George as they prepare for the challenge ahead, and wishes them every success as they compete at South Lanarkshire College.

Pictured from left to right are Kyle Ferrier, Rhys Thomas and George Gannicott.