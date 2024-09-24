Bradford College Named a Prestigious ‘Microsoft Showcase School’

Bradford College is one of an elite group of education institutions recognised as a Microsoft Showcase School for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Microsoft Showcase Schools are global pioneers in education. Only a few institutions earn the title each year for their impact on education through digital transformation, representing “the best of teaching and learning in the world today.”

As of last year, only 16 colleges nationwide had ever been recognised as Microsoft Showcase Schools. The title recognises Bradford College’s use of advanced technology and innovative teaching practices to prepare students for a global workplace. Teaching includes using extended reality (XR) and immersive learning spaces to make classes engaging and practical, especially for foundation learners.

The status now allows the College to work with Microsoft, receive support from Global Training Partners, and share best practice with like-minded education leaders around the planet using Microsoft Education Transformation Framework.

Monika Worthington, Learning Innovation Lead and Microsoft Certified Educator at Bradford College, said:

“We are thrilled that Bradford College has been named a Microsoft Showcase College. This incredible achievement is thanks to everyone at College who took the time to complete Microsoft Learn training and collect Microsoft badges.

“This dedication has made a real difference, giving our students a richer learning experience and the skills they need for the future. It is a proud moment for us all, and it’s just the beginning! Together, we can keep pushing forward and making a positive impact.”

Upskilling staff, delivering webinars, promoting digital teaching, learning, and assessment (TLA), and creating a ‘Go Digital with Microsoft’ digital community are all tactics used to inspire and encourage staff and students. Exemplary departments, such as Pharmacy, ESOL, Ophthalmics, and Apprenticeships, embrace digital transformation and actively use Microsoft tools with great success.

Tim Lupton, Head of Learning, Development, and Innovation at Bradford College, added:

“This prestigious recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our incredible staff and Learning and Innovation Team. Their unwavering commitment to supporting staff to integrate innovative technology and foster an exceptional learning environment has made this achievement possible.

“We are excited to continue empowering our students and staff with the tools and skills needed for future success. A special thank you goes to Paul Richardson who worked tirelessly on the Microsoft Showcase School application.”

The College’s Learning, Development, and Innovation team played a crucial role in upskilling staff and supporting individuals with digital tools to drive digital transformation across the College. The team work hard to create student-centred, immersive, and inclusive experiences that inspire lifelong learning and future-ready skills.

The College plans to expand its use of Microsoft 365 applications such as Class Notebook and Teams to encourage collaboration in a digital learning environment. Microsoft Copilot (using AI to personalise learning) is also being explored alongside further staff training to ensure technologies are used effectively. Read the winning Bradford College Microsoft Showcase School application here.