Bradford College’s £17m Building Hits Milestone as Steel Frame Completed

The four-storey steel frame of Bradford College’s new £17 million building is now in place—marking a key step in transforming the Thornton Road site.

Led by Morgan Sindall, the new Junction Mills building will offer students specialist training in motor vehicle, advanced electrical, hybrid and hydrogen technologies, vital in supporting the growth of low-carbon skills capabilities within West Yorkshire.

The building’s framework incorporates 232 tonnes of hot-rolled steel (manufactured at high temperatures to allow the steel to be easily shaped into larger sizes). The heaviest pieces of the structure are two nine-tonne beams which support the first-floor workshop area.

Precast elements such as lift shafts and stairs have been manufactured off-site using Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) – innovative building techniques that improve efficiency, quality, and sustainability in construction. Metal decking and concrete floor slab works will now commence.



Sustainability is central to the project. A peer review of the RIBA Stage 3 foundation and steel frame design found efficiencies that decreased steel and concrete usage, resulting in a 56-tonne reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e). Work on the cladding and internal walls saved a further 126 tonnes. This work brings the total CO₂e saved so far to 182 tonnes – the equivalent of heating 67 UK homes annually.

Pamela Sheldon, Head of Projects at Bradford College, said:

“It’s exciting to see our latest capital project take a step forward — purpose-built to deliver cutting-edge automotive training for the future. With space for up to 650 students, this new facility represents a significant leap in how we equip young people with the skills needed for a low-carbon economy. It is also fitting that a building dedicated to low-carbon skills should be constructed with sustainability at its core.”



The project was made possible thanks to £15 million funding from the Department for Education Further Education Capital Transformation Fund (FECTF), boosted by a £2 million College contribution. Once completed in 2026, the Bradford College automotive department will relocate from Bowling Back Lane to the new premises. Morgan Sindall is leading the construction of the state-of-the-art building.



Following a recent monitoring visit, the Considerate Constructors Scheme rated Morgan Sindall’s performance level as ‘Excellent’ for respecting the community, caring for the environment, and valuing its workforce.

Ben Hall, Area Director for Morgan Sindall Construction’s Yorkshire business, added:

“We’re thrilled to deliver what will be a game-changing new facility for Bradford. As part of our delivery of this project, we look forward to undertaking social value initiatives that benefit the people of Bradford, ensuring this new facility has a positive impact on the city way ahead of opening.”

Over the last three years, Bradford College has secured nearly £40 million in funding. This substantial investment is helping the College reshape and rebuild aspirational new facilities in the heart of Bradford. The Junction Mills building is central to the ambitious estates strategy, designed to nurture inspiring careers in sectors that support regional economic growth.

Other recent Bradford College capital projects include the opening of Garden Mills, a flexible digital, science, and allied health training facility for higher-level students, made possible by £5.8m funding from The Office for Students (OfS) Higher Education Capital Fund. The College also remodelled new T Level training facilities for business, media, catering, and hair and beauty students, which opened following a £3.5m investment from the Department for Education.