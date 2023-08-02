Calderdale College celebrates supporting 100 employers with free apprenticeship training

With its Collaborative Apprenticeships project coming to an end, Calderdale College is celebrating having supported 100 employers across Calderdale and the surrounding areas with free training courses, services, and support.

Since mid-2022, Calderdale College has offered tailored advice to local SMEs to help recruiting apprentices for the first time or increasing the number of apprenticeships that they already offer. It has also delivered free training courses on topics such as mentoring and mental health awareness to over 200 participants, which includes employees, and new and existing apprentices.

Following the success of the Collaborative Apprenticeships project, the college has launched three new apprenticeships in the IT and digital sectors. Available from this September, these apprenticeships are designed to best equip the next generation of workers with the skills required to thrive within an increasingly digital world.

Claire Williams, Head of Employer Engagement at Calderdale College, said:

“We’re massively proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish over the past year with the Collaborative Apprenticeships project. Throughout the project, we made it our priority to communicate the many positives that come with hiring an apprentice and dispel the myths surrounding apprenticeships for many employers.

“We’ve worked with a number of the region’s leading employers, including The Piece Hall, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Covéa Insurance, as well as many smaller local businesses, helping them to upskill their existing workforces and introduce new talent.

“The Collaborative Apprenticeships project might be drawing to a close, but our work supporting the growth of apprenticeships is far from over. Alongside expanding our range of apprenticeships to include IT and digital apprentices in September, we will continue to offer employers bespoke advice and support that aligns with their goals and needs.”

Collaborative Apprenticeships was managed by the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges (WYCC) and funded by the European Social Fund (ESF). Calderdale College supported the delivery of the project in partnership with local employers and training providers.

Joanne Harvatt, Project Manager from the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges, added:

“The Collaborative Apprenticeships project has been a great opportunity for our colleges to engage with businesses and develop the apprenticeship offer for current and future apprentices. Calderdale College has also used the project to support employers with apprenticeships by providing them with the opportunities to develop their skills too, enhancing the experience for all.”

