Capability Group + Degreed partner to support APAC companies to create a continuous learning culture that attracts, grows, and retains talent

Keeping people’s skills current is the biggest talent challenge of our time with 86 million APAC workers requiring upskilling to remain ahead of technological changes.

Increases in remote working, advances in technology, and the ongoing push toward more automation make upskilling and reskilling increasingly critical. Capability Group + Degreed have partnered to bring the Degreed platform to Asia, giving you the tools to align your people’s skills with your business imperatives — so everyone comes out on top.

Singapore-based Capability Group are Organisation Development and Talent Development consultants operating at the intersection of behavioural psychology, learning design, and learning technology. Capability Group curates a number of “best of breed” technology and digital content solutions carefully selected to provide measurable skills lift, knowledge lift, mindset shift, behaviour change and learning impact at scale.

Degreed works with more than 20 of the Forbes 100 and one in three Fortune 50 companies to deliver personalised learning experiences for employees, sparking a culture of continuous learning across the enterprise.

Capability Group CEO, Drew McGuire, says

“We are really selective about the technology partners we choose to work with and whose products we bring to the region. For us it’s all about measurable impact, skills lift and behaviour change! Degreed delivers on all of these things and more so we are really excited about our partnership. I’ve been watching the evolution of Degreed since it first appeared in 2013 and I’ve always been a big fan. The Degreed platform will provide unique benefits to our clients, supporting them to grow and build the skills they need for the future economy and provide unique skills insights from the powerful data and analytics within the platform. With Capability Group now providing on-the-ground support for Degreed sales and services across South East Asia we are looking forward to assisting our clients to ensure they have the skills they need to thrive and flourish in today’s rapidly evolving business environment.”

Degreed’s VP of EMEA and APAC John Freshwater says

“We are delighted to partner with Capability Group in Asia which is key to Degreed’s growth strategy, offering diverse opportunities across verticals and countries that are experiencing significant skills shifts. This will accelerate Degreed which is already making good progress in the region with marquee wins!”

He continues stating

“Financial, Retail, Manufacturing and Tech Services companies are investing substantially to up-skill / re-skill / cross-skill their workforce to retain their competitive edge and remain relevant to market demands. Degreed and Capability Group is a perfect partnership to help organisations in the Asia region deliver impactful learning with proven business results.”

Andrew Worsdell, Head of Partnerships for APAC, says

“The commitment and expertise that Capability Group brings to the table is second-to-none and we are excited to see where the partnership takes Degreed in Asia. Three-quarters of employers in Asia believe their country has a significant skills gap and it’s only through tailored learning experiences that businesses can meaningfully bridge some of this gap.”

Published in