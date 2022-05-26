Cardiff and Vale College live Creative shows are back!

After two years of holding virtual online exhibitions and performances, Cardiff and Vale College’s Creative students are back on campus and putting on their own shows.

Now that most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the Creative learners are able to organise and present their own exhibitions and performances. And they are open to the public so everyone is invited!

Learners from the College’s Barry Campus have organised their own end of year show – Onwards – in Art Central in King Square, Barry. It runs from 6th -25th June.

In Cardiff, students will be putting on an End of Year Showcase across two sites – City Centre Campus and the nearby Creative Arts Academy on 9th June. From 4pm there will be music performances in the City Centre Campus Atrium from various bands from all of CAVC’s Music courses – and Music Technology learners will have a presence in the box office of Theatr Michael Sheen.

Fashion Design students will hold a show while Performing Arts and Musical Theatre learners will also put on performances. There will be exhibition boards in the main concourse for artwork from across the College’s Creative courses and a variety of product design work, while Film students will be showing the films they have produced in the Film Studio.

Meanwhile, the Creative Arts Academy – just up the road from City Centre Campus on Trade Street – will be transformed into an exhibition-style gallery with work throughout all four floors from students on Arts Foundation, Graphic Design, Photography, Game Design and Product Design courses.

If you would to attend the Creative End of Year Showcase at CAVC City Centre Campus and the Creative Arts Academy you can book a place by clicking here.

