Care industry leader praises home care company

Home Instead Newcastle under Lyme and Stoke-on-Trent recently welcomed a care industry leader who pledged her support for the home care company’s exclusive training programme. Oonagh Smyth, CEO of Skills for Care, met with owners of the business and discussed plans to create a fruitful career path for people working in the care sector.

Partnering with top training provider Acacia Training, Home Instead has developed a Professional Care Pathway, a five-year programme that enables people working in the care sector to develop their skills and work towards a university level qualification, boosting career opportunities for those who want to progress.

The training programme is in full swing for three Care Professionals at Home Instead, including local former apprentice hairdresser Hollie who was keen for a career change.

Hollie says:

“Both of my Nans unfortunately live with Parkinson’s and I see them struggle with it on a daily basis. I heard about the Professional Care Pathway at Home Instead Newcastle Under Lyme and Stoke-on-Trent and was keen to pick Parkinson’s as a specialty. Not only are they offering a job but a career with a vast number of qualifications and experiences. I am earning a good salary while working through the pathway, helping me achieve everything that I want to in my new career.”

Oonagh Smyth says:

“Home Instead Newcastle under Lyme and Stoke-on-Trent represents the need to consider working in care as a career; not simply a job. I’m delighted that they and Acacia are arming care professionals with advanced skills and knowledge, standing them in great stead to care for our ageing population and particularly those with specialist needs.”

Victoria Sylvester, Managing Director at Acacia Training says:

“It was a fantastic opportunity for us all to come together, pulling in the same direction in a collaborative way to improve education and opportunities in the care sector. Care is a career, and this exciting partnership is an example of how to do things differently in order to address challenges, change perceptions and build a highly skilled workforce to care for our most vulnerable in society.”

Sandra Edden, owner of Home Instead Newcastle and Stoke, says:

“All too often people don’t appreciate the skills required to work in care. You need to learn how to support specific care needs, not to mention the sensitive, understanding and respectful nature that it should be underpinned by. Working in care is hugely rewarding and it gives a sense of satisfaction like you haven’t felt before.

“This training that we are carrying out with Acacia is a structured programme that brings together this crucial information for care professionals to learn and excel in their roles. I want to thank Oonagh Smyth for paying us a visit. We definitely share the same ambitions when it comes to professionalising the care sector and I’m excited about us together creating a future where care is a career path that attracts many.”

