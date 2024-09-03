Challenging childhood inspires award winner Sophie’s nursing dream

National award winner Sophie Dey is “ready to take on the world” and achieve her dream of becoming a nurse, having experienced a very challenging childhood.

Fostered at the age three, she was adopted two years later and ended up being home schooled, without formal exams, from the age of 10 by her adoptive parents.

“Whilst I was able to learn at home, there were barriers to my social and emotional development which left me both socially anxious and greatly lacking in confidence,” explained Sophie, 19, who lives near Llandrindod Wells.

Following the involvement of social services, Sophie enrolled at NPTC Group’s Brecon Campus in January 2023, which she described as “the start of my exciting educational journey”.

Now Sophie has been recognised with the Young Adult Learner Award which she will receive at the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards 2024 ceremony being held at the Coal Exchange Hotel, Cardiff on September 10. She is one of a dozen award winners.

Responding to the award, she said: “I’m shocked but ecstatic to win this national award. Thank you to my tutors in Brecon and Newtown who have been so supportive after my education was set back so many years.”

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales from September 9-15, the Inspire! Awards are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government and recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning.

Each Inspire! winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

“Life has changed for the better and I am now ready to take on the world!” she said.

Sophie has completed a series of Maths and English qualifications, including GCSEs, and a Level 2 Combined Health, Social and Childcare course.

She is progressing to the Level 3 Health and Social Care qualification alongside an advanced Welsh Baccalaureate, with the aim of doing an Apprenticeship in Nursing as her ambition is to become either a mental health or children’s nurse.

“If I were to give advice to any other young person who has experienced trauma in their lives, I would say just because you have had a rough start, it doesn’t define you as a person,” added Sophie.

“Have the confidence to pursue your hobbies, beliefs and passions in order to become the best version of yourself and prove that you can do it, that you are successful and now the world is your oyster.”

Claire Bumford, Sophie’s lecturer, said: “In over 25 years of teaching, I don’t think I have ever come across such an inspirational young lady as Sophie. She wants to become a nurse because, in her own words, ‘it would be nice to help other people’. That understatement sums up Sophie.

“She’s studying at college to hopefully make her dream a reality, despite having had several major upheavals in her life. I have no doubt that Sophie will succeed and gain the qualifications she needs to achieve her dream.”

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Lynne Neagle, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, said: “The effort, talent and determination on display from all the finalists in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards is truly inspiring.

“I am determined that Wales should be a place where everyone has the chance to return to learning and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. Adult Learners’ Week is a great opportunity to discover your passion for learning or brush up on your existing skills. I’d encourage anyone looking for support or change of direction to look at the support available from Working Wales.

“Learning as an adult is not only a great way to improve employability but is also a fantastic opportunity to meet new people, make new friends, as well as boosting self-esteem and confidence.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director, said: “I would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners of the 2024 Inspire! Adult Learner Awards and to thank them for sharing their inspiring stories with us.

“They have overcome significant challenges, such as health issues, unemployment, low confidence, or caring responsibilities, and have transformed their lives through learning. In doing so, they have also inspired others to follow in their footsteps and have made a positive difference to communities across Wales.

“Learning is a lifelong journey that can enrich our lives in many ways. Now more than ever, it is important that we support and celebrate adults in Wales who return to learning later in life in the hope of a brighter future.”