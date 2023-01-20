CHANGE HAPPENS SO CHANGE OR BE CHANGED

UNCERTAINTY is one of the few certainties in life so embrace change and the opportunities it brings.

This was the core message from Safaraz Ali, founder and chief executive, when he spoke to more than 150 staff at the Pathway Group Annual Meeting.

Members of the team were told about achievements and exciting plans for the future whilst meeting colleagues from around the country.

The event reinforced the core purpose of Pathway Group, to change lives through skills and work.

Pathway Group has been bringing hope and changing lives through skills and work for the past 22 years.

Pathway prides itself on delivering a wide range of activities to improve skills and employability across the UK to anyway who wants to change their lives who skills and work.

These include traineeships and apprenticeships.

The originally from Birmingham and the West Midlands, now also works in Stoke on Trent and the East Midlands, Greater London, West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester. It is also in East Anglia delivering in Cambridge and Peterborough.

Safaraz Ali, Founder and Chief Executive stated: “We live in a VUCA world; it’s volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous. The funding landscape and changes in expectations from regulatory authorities demonstrate that. We never know what is round the corner, but we have to take it all in our stride. We can turn VUCA on its head and make it mean vision, understanding, clarity, and agility.

“I have a favourite quote which is my go-to for many matters: ‘A bird sitting on a tree is never afraid of the branch breaking, because her trust is not on the branch but on its wings.’”

Safaraz told his team that everyone can learn a lot from this quote.

“Whatever is happening around us, we need to have the confidence to take control and believe in ourselves. Yes, uncertainty is scary, but we should not let it stop us in our tracks,” he added.

“Business thrives on certainty, so we need to be able to cope when things are uncertain.

“To overcome a VUCA world, we need to believe in our own strength and talent, as well as the strengths and talents of our team members and peers. Go forth with an open mind. We should always be exploring new ideas and innovating and assessing the positives that can come from big changes that are often out of our control. Never forget that change creates the opportunity to pave the way for new approaches.”

Safaraz reemphasised his ethos that is a founding principle of the Pathway Group that great teams make each member stronger and better.

The annual meeting was titled: ‘Moving Forward Together,’ and involved other senior leaders in the business addressing the team.

Martin Chandler, Head of Impact and Ahsan Husain, Head of Funding and Business Services, also echoed the message that the main threat the business faces in achieving continued growth is complacency.

They added that it is complacency which destroys momentum, needs to be challenged at all levels and the best way to do this is with clear and visible governance at the centre.

An important message was that all team members need, the right level of challenge and support with accountability ownership and responsibility at the core.

There was also a social element including a quiz and as a climax the Pathway awards in which staff are recognised for their hard work and successes.

Winners were predominantly recognised both for the impact they have made for the good of the business and their ability to motivate and support others to follow their example.

All winners and shortlisted team members were congratulated for going ‘above and beyond.’

Staff left the meeting and headed home having had the purpose of Pathway Group reinforced. It is to change lives through skills and work.

If you want to know more about Pathway Group and the opportunities is provided visit www.pathwaygroup.co.uk

Ceo of the pathway group Safaraz Ali

