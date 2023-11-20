Chatting with Gavin O’Meara at the FE Collective

In October 2023, FE News held its first-ever event: The FE Collective. At the event, we had the opportunity to talk to our epic speakers and scene-setters to get their thoughts on the first-ever FE Collective and look to the future of the FE Sector.

Check out this epic interview with Gavin O’Meara! Gavin, CEO and Founder of FE News and FE Careers, hosted the FE Collective and discussed tomorrow’s epic report!

The FE Collective is a flipped conference where the audience works together to share ideas, visions and solutions, and develop a joint plan to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the FE and Skills sector. All of which will contribute to a revolutionary collaborative report, coming Tuesday 21st November 2023.

Our first event was about artificial intelligence, investing in the sector of the future and progression.

Published in