City College Plymouth Celebrates Years of Achievement at the Ten Tors Challenge with Artwork Unveiling at Plymouth City Council

City College Plymouth proudly announces the unveiling of a mural created by its Skills Development students, under the guidance of tutor Sue Evans, to commemorate the department’s longstanding success at the Ten Tors Jubilee Challenge event. The artwork, symbolising years of dedication and achievement, was unveiled at Plymouth Council House on Thursday 1 December, marking its long-term loan to Plymouth City Council.

The Ten Tors Challenge, a significant event in the South West, sees 2,400 teenagers in 400 teams navigate routes up to 55 miles across the northern half of Dartmoor, visiting ten nominated Tors in under two days. This test of endurance and teamwork requires the teams to be self-sufficient, carrying everything they need for their journey and an overnight stay​​.

In line with this spirit of adventure and resilience, the artwork has been meticulously designed by Skills Development students at the College. The mural itself uses a variety of fabrics, including pure silk for the sky and calico for backing, reflecting the diverse textures of Dartmoor’s landscape. Designed for sensory benefit, the artwork features silk, wool, and fur, added through appliqué and quilting to enhance its tactile appeal. This not only makes the wall hanging a visual delight but also a sensory experience, inviting touch and exploration.

The mural, a vibrant depiction of a walker traversing the Dartmoor landscape, captures the essence of the challenge with its portrayal of a classic moorland scene, complete with a Tor, native wildlife, and a picturesque sunset. This artistic representation not only celebrates the natural beauty of the College’s local environment, but honours the Skills Development department’s participation in the Ten Tors Jubilee Challenge, for nearly three decades.

Jackie Grubb, City College Plymouth’s Chief Executive, spoke of the unveiling:

“In our vibrant city we’ve embraced a dedicated commitment to collaborative efforts aimed at empowering and uplifting our young people with special educational needs and disabilities. The strategic partnership forged between the College and Plymouth City Council has enabled us to enhance the lives and experiences of those with high needs across our city and wider region.

“Our students’ beautiful mural showcases our dedication to providing an inclusive learning environment, where students with diverse needs are empowered to create and contribute in meaningful ways. It not only celebrates our students’ participation in the Ten Tors Challenge but also highlights our commitment to accessible education for all. I couldn’t be happier to see it displayed in the heart of the city of Plymouth.”

By providing tailored support, adaptive learning materials, and an inclusive atmosphere, City College Plymouth champions the belief that education should be accessible and enriching for every student, regardless of their individual needs.

