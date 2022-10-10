Collaborative approach to training scoops the best innovator category at luxury event industry awards in London

At the wedding and event industry’s most prestigious awards for luxury providers, The Event School London’s collaboration with wedding industry leader and influencer, Siobhan Craven-Robins, has been recognised for Innovation.

On Tuesday 4th October Bridelux held their annual Awards for the luxury wedding, party and event industry at the iconic 5-star hotel, the Rosewood London.

Amongst the nights award winners were industry icons operating at the highest levels of exclusivity and luxury, including for British and European royalty. So it was in esteemed company that the Best Innovator Award 2022 went to the collaboration between The Event School London and Siobhan Craven-Robins. The innovation award recognised their development of bespoke training programmes for the wedding and event industry and acknowledged their innovative approach to student and graduate support throughout the pandemic and into recovery.

The Event School London is a specialist event management training and education provider based in Newham, East London. Their London courses are delivered in venues on the ExCeL London campus, the ideal environment for developing new talent for the event industry and professional development for event professionals.

Siobhan Craven-Robins said:

“It was wonderful to win this industry award in recognition of the calibre of wedding planning courses we deliver, and the new talent we are integrating into the international wedding industry. Teaching these courses feels like I am giving something back to an industry that I have now had the pleasure of working in for 26 years! Developing grassroots talent, helping them find their place within the industry, and seeing them work professionally is hugely rewarding. This award feels like it is as much for them as it is for us!”

As a testament to the collaboration’s success there were nominations and wins for the school’s graduates at the Awards. Graduate Roberta was a finalist for the Best Destination Planner category for her Mayfair based destination planning and design business, Roberta Burcheri Events (Italy and London).

Graduate Emma walked away with the Planner Rising Star Award for her recently launched luxury planning consultancy, Emma Murray-Jones, Weddings and Events (UK and Spain). Trained by The Ritz London, Emma’s extensive experience will now be shared with students at The Event School London as she takes on a Guest Lecturing role this month.

Sharing the stage with industry leaders and award winners, graduate Jade Saliba, now working as a freelance event planner, assisted with the Bridelux awards presentation ceremony. It was fitting Jade was on stage with her alma mater The Event School London, and her teacher Siobhan, as they were presented with and received their Award.

The Event School London graduates were also present at the previous day’s Bridelux Symposium with Destination Planner, Sandra Maureder, and Camille Roman, Wedding Planner and Designer, representing their respective companies, Getting Married in Austria and Posy Patou.

Maria O’Dea, Founder and Director of The Event School London, was overwhelmed by the support they had received from industry and the positive and aspirational spirit of the awards night:

“There is no doubt that after a very challenging time for the wedding, party and event industry, that individuals and businesses feel the tide has turned. Speaker after speaker at the Symposium shared stories of 2022 being their busiest ever and the awards ceremony was a fabulous celebration of the year’s successes. It was an honour sharing a winner’s mantle with luxury event industry stalwarts that included Rob Van Helden, Winner of the Lady Elizabeth Anson Party Planners Lifetime Achievement Award, and Suzie Turner inducted into the Hall of Fame. All credit to Bridelux CEO James Lord for hosting a simultaneously glamorous and meaningful symposium and awards event.”

With the crème of high society planners, venues and vendors in attendance, the shimmering Awards night theme was beautifully encapsulated with flower design by Christina Antoniou Stevens, flowers by Hoek and production by Luminaire Events. Entertainment included the legendary Beverly Knight and industry favourites The Travelling Hands. The Awards night was photographed by the talented John Nassari’s team and expertly hosted by tv celebrity and comedian Tom Allen.

