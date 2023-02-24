College joins forces with e-Careers to offer new online courses

Independent Training Services (ITS) and Barnsley College have partnered with e-Careers to offer students, businesses and individuals the opportunity to study industry-recognised professional courses and upskilling solutions online.

Accredited by industry-recognised awarding bodies, including Microsoft, Sage, CIMA and AAT, the content delivers relevant, meaningful learning that is tailored to the course and area of study. The range of courses means individuals can create a bespoke programme of study that meets their needs and learn skills to boost their career at their own pace.

e-Careers offer more than 170 courses, in areas including:

Accounting

Business Analysis

Cyber Security

Digital Marketing

Health and Safety

HR training

Project Management

Steve Hepworth, Managing Director of ITS, part of Barnsley College, said:

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with e-Careers to offer this exciting range of online courses.

“Whether you are looking to boost your skills for a promotion at work, or retrain for a new career, there is a course for you and the online delivery makes it easier than ever to fit a course around other commitments.”

Jazz Gandhum, Founder of e-Careers, added:

“We are thrilled to be working with ITS and Barnsley College. Our partnership provides an opportunity for additional learning for students and businesses, as well as allowing individuals to further their education or to fill skills gaps in the workforce.”

There is a charge for these online courses, however, interest-free payment plans are available for most courses, along with flexible payment options.

