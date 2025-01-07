College to launch new higher education strategy to plug skills gaps in Wales

COLEG CAMBRIA designed a new strategy aimed at flexible higher education for workers and adult learners.

The Higher Technical Skills Strategy will be launched in January with the aim of enhancing access and participation, encouraging curriculum development and innovation, and forging partnerships within multiple industries to plug gaps in expertise and experience.

Cambria’s Dean of Access and Higher Education (HE) Emma Hurst said providing more opportunities to communities in north east Wales and beyond – particularly under-represented groups – allows the college to give prospective students a platform to pursue or progress in their chosen careers.

“Widening access and participation is a particular focus as there are many adults out there who perhaps felt a higher education was out of their reach,” said Emma.

“By breaking down learning into modules we can be more flexible, and people can tailor what they do to meet their needs, whether that be online or in person.

“We still have a raft of full time HE programmes but this will open up our offering to more people, so they can build it into a qualification, notably workers with little free time or returning adult learners.”

New subjects will be introduced – in collaboration with Pearson learning group – from September, in addition to modular, unitised packages and blended delivery,

The Higher Technical Skills team will also look to introduce further FE programmes to support progression onto its programmes.

HE Partnerships and Compliance Manager Donna Pritchard said they are designing and developing the curriculum with a focus on Medr’s – the organisation responsible for funding and regulating the tertiary education and research sector in Wales – in-demand skills areas of Health, Engineering, and Digital, as well as growth of the current Degree Apprenticeship portfolio.

They will also look to promote Digital 2030, digital skills, confidence and innovation in teaching and learning; equipping learners as a “future workforce” capable of using rapidly evolving technologies to their full potential, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“We want Higher Technical Skills to become a priority within employer advisory boards and inform curriculum development and co-creation, ensuring programmes are tailored to meet the evolving demands of the local labour market,” said Donna.

“To do so we will increase strategic alliances with employers across key sectors in North Wales to co-design flexible learning programmes as part of a closer working relationship between them and the college.”

Emma added: “By fostering collaboration between Coleg Cambria, businesses, local government, and community organisations we can maximise the impact of higher skills on regional economic development and social cohesion while responding to a dynamic and changing economy.

“Our vision is to remove barriers to education and help upskill in areas of demand whilst targeting key policy areas including net zero and the Welsh language – this strategy is a foundation on which to achieve that.”