College urges people of all ages to consider an apprenticeship

Barking & Dagenham College is urging people to consider becoming an apprentice, to either start a career or change career for older people.

During National Apprenticeship Week 10th-14th February, the College ran a variety of events to explain the benefits of apprenticeships to people of all ages.

One of these events was an apprenticeship talk to a group of over 50s at Barking Job Centre Plus on Wakering Road. Hayley Clement, Head of Apprenticeships at the College explains: “Apprenticeships are for everyone. There’s a common misconception that they’re only for school leavers, but that’s not the case. Many people begin apprenticeships after school, often at 19 or older, and some even start much later in life- for example, in their 50s.”

After the talk led by apprenticeships experts Lewis Spencer and Steve Earle, local resident Nailah Zubair commented: “I am interested in undertaking an apprenticeship in childcare. I am now aware of how the apprenticeship works and that there is no age limit to starting one.”

John Poust is in his 60s and unemployed reflected: “This session made me aware of the opportunities that I had never considered. Caring and inspirational tutors delivered today’s session.”

Another local resident, Maya Nasrin Choudhury has her eyes on an IT apprenticeship, she said: “Today, we had a fun session, and we developed our awareness about the available apprenticeships. I now understand that I can earn while I learn. I aspire to gain employment and learn to work with data”.

Apprenticeships are, of course, popular with young people just starting their careers. So, the college’s apprenticeships team went along to Robert Clack School and gave the young people a talk during their morning assembly.

TfL came along to the College to talk to students about becoming an apprentice for the organisation.

On the Wednesday, the college held its annual Skills Show and plumbing, electrical, painting and decorating and motor vehicle apprentices took part in competitions during the week. In the technology area, motor vehicles apprentices took part in a ‘Wheel Change Challenge’, sponsored by BMW Sytner. They were tasked with completing a wheel change in the shortest time possible, whilst doing it correctly and safely, of course.

Motor vehicles apprentice Connor Johnson, age 20, from Dagenham said before the competition started: “I’m hoping to win! I’m feeling confident as we took part in the Skills Show last year.”

Nick Philp, Team Manager, from BMW Sytner was a judge for the competition, he said: “The wheel change challenge was a great way for students to demonstrate their abilities. Competing like this helps them to hone their skills and get faster.”

The college’s team of apprenticeships experts also ran a stall at the show where they could answer visitors’ questions about becoming an apprentice.

The College itself currently has eight apprentices on its staff, and it has several established staff members who started off as apprentices and have been promoted. The College itself currently has eight apprentices on its staff, and it has several established staff members who started off as apprentices and have been promoted.

One of those is Agnes Melkvi, Events Officer at Barking & Dagenham College who explains how an apprenticeship was such a good start to her career: Agnes was 35 years old when she became an apprentice. She says: “I started at the college 7 years ago as an Enrichment Apprentice. It was a brilliant way to learn whilst at the same time getting paid a wage; after completing my apprenticeship I was kept on at the college, went on to be promoted, and am loving my current job. I’d highly recommend doing an apprenticeship.”