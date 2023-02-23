Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Teach First react to the latest ONS NEET statistics: 788,000 now NEET!

Teach First February 23, 2023
0 Comments
young person sitting by a window with a city scape background

This month’s stats ONS NEET stats (young people not in education, employment or training) found:

  • There were 788,000 young people aged 16 to 24 years who were NEET in Oct to Dec 2022, up from 724,000 in July to Sept 2022.    
  • At 11.5% of all young people, this was up 0.9 percentage points on the quarter.    

CEO of education charity Teach First, Russell Hobby, in response to today’s ONS NEET statistics said:

“Of the 788,000 young people not in education, employment or training, we know those from disadvantaged backgrounds are far more likely to be in this situation. Without equal access to the brilliant education many of their wealthier peers enjoy, the odds remain firmly stacked against them.   

“This must change, so the government must weight education spending towards schools serving disadvantaged communities. This includes offering pay incentives for teachers choosing to work in these areas – where they will make the greatest difference. 

“As well as supporting more young people to succeed, this will help to build the highly skilled workforce and economic growth needed to power the potential of our country.”

Published in: Education, Employability, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact, Student view
Topics:
Teach First

