Construction Students Cement Success at Annual BIG Awards

Incredible student winners from across construction specialisms took centre stage at the annual Leeds College of Building BIG (Building Industry Greats) Awards.



Host and TV and radio broadcaster Rich Williams announced 49 award-winners at the poignant ceremony held at Leeds United FC Centenary Pavilion, Elland Road, showcasing students and apprentices from the 2023/2024 academic year.



CEO & Principal Nikki Davis welcomed guests to the drinks reception and dinner before students were recognised for their outstanding achievements. Awards were given for accomplishments such as academic attainment, perseverance, determination, or success at national trade competitions.



More accolades than ever before were handed out, including 40 trophies and nine Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) QUEST Technician Scholarships of up to £1,000 each. One of the top titles of the night was the new ‘Principal’s Award,’ introduced for the first time this year.

The inaugural trophy went to Khiara Anderson who moved to Leeds College of Building after facing challenges in education. During her time, Khiara achieved an impressive 94% attendance and earned distinctions in all her units, demonstrating a remarkable turnaround in her behaviour.

Khiara’s nominating tutor said she is excelling in the trade areas and even earned a week of work experience with Bagnalls. She made such a positive impression that they offered her a painting and decorating apprenticeship, which she happily accepted.



Khiara said,

“I wasn’t expecting to receive the Principal’s Award but I’m extremely happy. I’m proud of my achievements, especially my apprenticeship [with Bagnalls], and now I’m working towards my Level 3 and beyond!”

Adult apprentice Grant Dewhurst won the Governors’ Award, sponsored by Marlborough Brickwork Ltd. Grant is retraining as a gas engineer after choosing a career change, sacrificing his salary to complete a two-year apprenticeship. He uses public transport to get to work and College, and despite living a considerable distance away is always on time with an excellent attitude towards learning.

Grant’s nominating tutor said, “I assessed him on site, and his positive attitude is replicated on site with his employer. He has not been issued a works vehicle, so is again reliant on public transport to get to and from work but is always on time and he is progressing really well. His portfolio is up to date and of a high quality.”

In total, 12 organisations supported the evening, including gold headline sponsor Marlborough Brickwork Ltd. Awards included Roof Slating & Tiling Apprentice of the Year, Plumbing Study Programme Student of the Year, and Level 3 Apprentice of the Year.

Nikki Davis, CEO & Principal of Leeds College of Building, said:



“Congratulations to all students and apprentices receiving awards. It’s wonderful to celebrate these incredible achievements, and I wish all winners every success going forward. Thanks also to our amazing staff who go above and beyond in nurturing the next generation of construction and built environment talent.



“I would also like to thank our sponsors and emphasise how grateful we are for this unwavering support. These excellent links with the industry are vital for our students who benefit from bespoke training materials, specialist tools, and critical hands-on work experience opportunities provided by our partner employers.”