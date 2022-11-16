Coventry College recognised by award-winning venue

A leading West Midlands college has received a mark of excellence from an established Leicestershire spa for its work in the beauty industry.

Ragdale Hall Spa in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, has named Coventry College a College of Excellence for its ‘hard work in educating high quality therapists and creating excellent relations’.

It is awarded to colleges with a good reputation, high entry requirements for courses, and students who are taught therapy skills to a high standard.

Two Level 3 Beauty students at Coventry College will undertake a five-day work placement at Ragdale Hall Spa on the back of the award, enabling students to gain valuable experience working within venue’s high-quality salon and spa alongside expert staff.

Ragdale Hall Spa is based in 13-acres of Leicestershire countryside, offering a range of spa breaks, fitness facilities and relaxation packages.

The venue has regularly hosted students from the College in recent years, and these placements, and the new accreditation, mark a return to their pre-pandemic partnership.

Whilst on placement, the students will receive discounted staff accommodation, with the prospect of future employment at the Hall once their training is complete.

Additional tasks will also include working within its relaxation rooms and supporting beauty treatments.

Jenny Spires, curriculum manager for service industries at Coventry College, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of our industry placements in partnership with Ragdale Hall, and thrilled to be named a college of excellence

“The work placements provide an excellent opportunity for our learners to apply their knowledge and enhance their skills through gaining hands-on experience alongside knowledgeable staff, and are an invaluable component of our health and beauty provision.

“The experience gained allows our students to get work ready, setting them up for future success within the industry, and it’s great that Ragdale Hall has recognised our efforts in supporting future professionals.”

Lynne-Marie Benzie, Ragdale Hall Spa Training and Development Supervisor, said: “Coventry College has been awarded ‘College of Excellence’ status for their continued commitment and dedication to both their students and Ragdale Hall Spa.

“Each year we visit the students at the college to carry out a career presentation and evaluate the skills of those who are interested in a five day work placement with us – a valuable opportunity to experience one of the UK’s busiest and most highly regarded spa beauty environments.”

