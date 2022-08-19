Coventry College teams up with electric vehicle specialists to deliver cutting edge training courses

A major UK alternative fuels training provider is teaming up with a Coventry higher education provider to bring sector leading courses to the region for the first time.

Coventry College has partnered with REVAMP Training Limited (RTL) to bring industry specialists on board to lead newly developed courses at the College’s new £1.8m electric vehicle and retrofit training facility.

The courses are being delivered as part of the college’s Charge Up Your Future initiative, which aims to help employers in the West Midlands rise to the industrial challenges of climate change and prepare learners for careers in emission-free motoring.

A five-day Electrification training course incorporating the principles of Battery Development and Deployment will launch from Monday, September 12 2022 and repeated again from Monday, October 17 2022.

The Electrification courses will cover battery technology fundamentals, lithium-ion battery manufacture and battery storage, together with lithium-ion health and safety and lithium-ion battery recycling and repurposing.

Four-day Hydrogen courses are planned during November and December 2022, with dates to be confirmed.

RTL is a leading alternative fuelled vehicle training provider based in Middlesborough, dedicated to delivering accredited training courses alongside bespoke non-accredited continuous professional development (CPD) courses.

James Sampson, company director at RTL said: “Having developed bespoke material for Coventry College early in 2022, we are delighted to support them further in delivery as they look to offer training and employment opportunities in green skills as part of a wider UK and global decarbonisation agenda.”

Coventry College unveiled its plans to help employers and Motor Vehicle and Construction students prepare for a zero-carbon future with the launch of its new dedicated training centre after securing capital investment from the Government’s Strategic Development Fund (SDF) earlier this year.

Launched as part of Charge Up Your Future and delivered under the Government’s Skills Accelerator programme, it is the first site of its type in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Gemma Knott, Vice Principal for Business Growth, Engagement & Partnerships at Coventry College, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with REVAMP to bring the highest level of EV training to our state-of-the-art facility in Coventry.

“We hope to rise to the challenge of ensuring that the various industries operating in the region and beyond can safeguard themselves from the imminent changes posed by climate change, in turn having a positive impact on the planet, as well as on the Coventry and Warwickshire workforce.

“James is a fantastic trainer and we are delighted to have him and the rest of the REVAMP team on board to support our Charge Up Your Future provision.”

For more information visit www.revamptraining.co.uk

