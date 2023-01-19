CRC Launches new courses to help battle against the cost-of-living crisis

Cambridge Regional College is proud to announce its partnership with the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority to be able to offer free numeracy courses to anyone aged 19 and over who do not have maths GCSE at grade C/4 (or equivalent). Focussing on the cost-of-living crisis, CRC is now offering three-hour fully funded courses focussing on eating for less, budgeting and creating the perfect ‘fakeaway’ to treat yourself for less! These are amongst a range of other skills for life courses available in person and online.
