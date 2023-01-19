Shopping Cart

From education to employment

CRC Launches new courses to help battle against the cost-of-living crisis

Cambridge Regional College January 19, 2023
0 Comments

Cambridge Regional College is proud to announce its partnership with the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority to be able to offer free numeracy courses to anyone aged 19 and over who do not have maths GCSE at grade C/4 (or equivalent). Focussing on the cost-of-living crisis, CRC is now offering three-hour fully funded courses focussing on eating for less, budgeting and creating the perfect ‘fakeaway’ to treat yourself for less! These are amongst a range of other skills for life courses available in person and online.

The cooking and meal planning classes will take place in the college’s Culinary Arts & Hospitality department, learning from leading chefs top tips to make your meals go further to feed yourself and your family healthy, great tasting food for less whilst learning key numeracy skills to make your money go further. Learners will have a practical and fun session on site and get to take home all the dishes made with them.
With government figures showing that 49% of the working-age population of England have the numeracy level of primary school children, these short courses are designed to meet this skills gap need in a welcoming and inclusive environment. Improving numeracy skills helps people unlock new jobs or training opportunities, achieve higher wages and support with everyday tasks, such as bills and budgeting or helping children with homework. Developing these key skills can help remarkably in improving both home and work life.

Part of the government’s Multiply Skills for Life scheme, learners on the new fully funded courses learners will be able to improve their confidence in countless everyday tasks, through approachable and fun short courses. From payslips and bills to budgeting, saving and loans, we aim to support any adult that wishes to improve on their numeracy skills and can lead on to formal qualifications.

For more information on our free adult numeracy courses – www.camre.ac.uk/multiply/
Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
Cambridge Regional College

