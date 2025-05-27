Declining automotive qualifications and apprenticeships are real threat to UK road safety

The latest Automotive Education Report from the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI), highlights a complex landscape for the sector’s future skills pipeline. The membership organisation is aiming to address this challenge, in partnership with government, employers and other stakeholders, through its manifesto which sets out clear, actionable steps to attract new talent into the sector, create defined career pathways, support the upskilling of the existing workforce, and ensure the industry is equipped with the skills it needs for the future.

A 4% drop year-on-year in automotive qualification certifications is reported for Q4 2024. This is in sharp contrast to a 6% year-on-year increase in general vocational qualifications across all industries. Further underlining the threat to the automotive sector – and the road-using public – in the first six months of the 2024/25 academic year, automotive apprenticeship starts were 3% lower year-on-year. Apprenticeship starts have not returned to pre-pandemic levels – they are 12% lower than 2018/19, decreasing on average by 790 per year.

“With the number of vehicles on UK roads rising, and the number of technicians training to repair and maintain them falling, UK motorists face an increasing risk of being unable to find someone qualified to properly look after their car,” commented Emma Carrigy, Head of Research, Careers & Inclusion at the IMI. “And this is creating a ‘perfect storm’ for UK road safety. The approaching skills gap caused by the decline in apprenticeship starts and automotive qualifications could lead to dangerous vehicles being driven, putting drivers, passengers and other road users at serious risk.”

While under-19’s represents the largest proportion of all automotive apprenticeship starts at 64%, and far higher than the 28% average across all apprenticeships, the 19-24 and 25+ groups are growing. This may be linked to employers potentially focusing on upskilling existing, older staff.

The IMI believes there are several factors impacting qualifications and apprenticeships. The automotive training workforce is severely under-resourced. Plus, employers appear not to be capitalising on the levy funding available. In the first half of the 2024/25 academic year, 51% of automotive apprenticeship starts were levy-funded, which is significantly lower than the 65% average across all levy-funded apprenticeships.

The other issue is the lack of diversity in the sector. “To futureproof the exciting and fast-moving automotive sector, employers need to tap into a more diverse talent pool and help more people to see the wealth of career opportunities available”, added Emma Carrigy.

“At the IMI we are committed to improving the image of the sector through our ‘There’s More to Motor’ campaign, highlighting the wide range of job roles. But more needs to be done to integrate education and work, to encourage school leavers and graduates as well as career changers to consider apprenticeships in automotive.”

The IMI recently contributed to the House of Lords Select Committee for Social Mobility with its recommendations for the support and changes needed to bring about a vital shift. The IMI believes more needs to be done to deliver more robust careers advice to those leaving school. There also needs to be more opportunity for work experience in technical roles, and vocational routes should be embedded from Key Stage 3 onwards. Working in collaboration, education providers, the automotive industry and local authorities can provide future employees with greater opportunities which will also benefit and futureproof the wider industry, and ensure drivers can find appropriate technicians to service, maintain and repair their vehicles.

Apprenticeship Pathways

Accounting for 25% of all apprenticeship starts, the Autocare Technician pathway experienced a 10% drop

Motor Vehicle Service and Maintenance Technician – Light Vehicle starts saw a 2% drop year-on-year

Starts in the Vehicle Damage Mechanical, Electrical and Trim (MET) and Accident Repair Technician pathways are down by 36% and 23% respectively, reaching their lowest levels since 2020/21

Starts in Heavy Vehicle Service and Maintenance and Automotive Glazing increased by 11% and 18%, respectively