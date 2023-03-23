Deliveroo & Enterprise Nation launch new training academy to support UK restaurant partners

Deliveroo has launched a new training academy to help small and medium-sized restaurants across the UK access expert advice and valuable training and skills opportunities.

The launch comes as a new Deliveroo survey reveals that nearly one in three (30%) restaurant owners feel they do not have the right resources available to keep learning and upskilling themselves and one in four (25%) saying they are unable to invest in training and upskilling their staff.

With analysis of the latest ONS business insights and impact figures revealing that the hospitality industry is the number one sector experiencing a shortage of workers in the UK, and 1 in 4 businesses unable to meet demand as a result, a potential lack of investment in training and skills could compound existing shortfalls.

In a bid to help the hospitality sector tackle skills shortages, Deliveroo has today announced the launch of its new training academy, a dedicated platform for small and medium sized businesses that offers tailored courses including hiring talent, digital marketing, social media, sustainability and managing finances.

The academy, in partnership with Enterprise Nation, a leading provider of small business support, will offer access to over 20 online courses to help run and manage a business, recognising that many restaurateurs may not have had access to business and management training opportunities previously.

The academy will provide an additional layer of support for partners, providing tools to help their businesses upskill, become more efficient and innovate. Despite a challenging economic landscape, Deliveroo is a reliable constant for partners, with 8 out of ten respondents (80%) agreeing that delivery services are important to their business.

Carlo Mocci, Chief Business Officer UK&I, Deliveroo, said:

“Our partners are full of creative, innovative and ambitious people, running businesses that are vital to the economy and to countless local communities. Deliveroo is committed to helping our partners succeed and grow, so we are bringing Enterprise Nation’s years of experience in supporting hundreds of thousands of businesses to the table and opening up a valuable way for our partners to keep learning whilst they continue to meet all the challenges of running a business.”

Emma Jones, CEO and founder of small business support platform, Enterprise Nation, said:

“Food and drink entrepreneurs are driven to start hospitality businesses by a relentless passion for the industry. But while they are brilliant at what they do, they don’t always have the knowledge and experience to run a sustainable business. This is a key issue and it’s often what holds food entrepreneurs back from reaching their full potential.

“Deliveroo’s training academy is inspired and is set to tackle this by offering targeted and bite-sized lessons that can support traders to improve cash flow management, find investment and use technology to become more efficient. It will also help founders manage the day-to-day and get their business in good shape to innovate, scale and grow for the future.”

