From education to employment

62 colleges to receive share of £400 million in next phase of £1.5Bln Further Education Capital Fund

Department for Education (DfE) April 4, 2022
0 Comments
Minister for Skills, Alex Burghart
SkillsWorld LIVE is back

CASH BOOST TO TRANSFORM COLLEGES ACROSS ENGLAND

62 Colleges in England are to receive a share of a £400 million investment to upgrade college campuses, which is the next phase of the £1.5bn Further Education Capital Fund. To help students have access to modern teaching spaces and technology to help them progress

The funding will support colleges to undertake building or refurbishment projects that will dramatically improve learning environments, including the creation of dedicated teaching facilities for subjects, such as automotive, ICT, science and engineering. This will support more people to get the training they need to progress into rewarding jobs and plug skills gaps in local communities. Some colleges will also construct new teaching spaces to replace buildings in poor condition elsewhere in town centres or on campuses.

Sixty-two further education colleges are to benefit from a share of more than £400 million to upgrade buildings and transform campuses. The cash boost will make sure even more people are supported to get the skills they need to get a good job, levelling up opportunity across the country.

The colleges announced today will be the latest to benefit from the government’s £1.5 billion Further Education Capital Transformation Fund. This significant investment is supporting the transformation of post-16 education and training by ensuring colleges are great places to learn and students have access to modern, fit-for-purpose facilities.

Minister for Skills Alex Burghart said:

“Our priority is making sure that every student receives the high-quality training needed to secure a well-paid job, so that businesses in growth sectors such as construction, engineering and digital have a strong talent pipeline as we continue to level up opportunities across the country.

“That is why we are investing to ensure colleges can create modern, fit-for-purpose spaces that meet the needs of students and the communities they serve – and most importantly continue to be fantastic places to learn.”

The Further Education Capital Transformation fund was first launched in September 2020 by the Prime Minister.  

The first phase of the fund saw an initial £200 million allocated to all colleges so they could carry out urgent remedial work to refurbish their buildings. 

Following this, in April 2021, the government announced plans to work in partnership with sixteen colleges with some of the poorest condition sites in the country to upgrade their sites and ensure they are excellent places to learn. Construction is under way at one of these projects – Stafford College – and others will soon be ready to begin works. 

Today’s announcement is the outcome of a bidding round that was open to all colleges – for additional funding to help upgrade their campuses.

This significant investment forms part of the government’s landmark reforms to further and technical education – as set out in the Skills for Jobs White Paper.

The fund builds on the action already under way to transform post-16 education and training. This includes rolling out new high quality T Level qualifications, establishing a network of Institutes of Technology, and making sure everyone, no matter where they live or their background, can gain the skills they need to progress in work at any stage of their lives.

£1.5bn of funding was secured in the Spring Budget 2020 to be spent upgrading the English FE college estate over the next five years.

Full list of colleges to receive funding:

College    Region    
1.Abingdon and Witney College    South East    
2.Aylesbury College    South East    
3.Barnfield College    East of England    
4.Bath College    South West    
5.Birmingham Metropolitan College    West Midlands    
6.Boston College    East Midlands    
7.Bradford College    Yorkshire and the Humber    
8.Brighton Metropolitan College    South East    
9.Broadstairs College    South East    
10.Brooklands College    South East    
11.Bury College    North West    
12.Calderdale College    Yorkshire and the Humber    
13.Canterbury College    South East    
14.Central Bedfordshire College    East of England    
15.Cheshire College West    North West    
16.Chesterfield College    East Midlands    
17.Chichester College    South East    
18.City and Islington College    London    
19.City College Norwich    South East    
20.College of North West London    London    
21.Cornwall College    South West    
22.Croydon College    London    
23.Doncaster College and University Centre    Yorkshire and the Humber    
24.Dudley College of Technology    West Midlands    
25.Farnborough College of Technology    South East    
26.Furness College    North West    
27.Halesowen College    West Midlands    
28.Lambeth College    London    
29.Leeds City College    Yorkshire and the Humber    
30.Leicester College    East Midlands    
31.London South East Colleges    London    
32.Loughborough College    East Midlands    
33.Middlesbrough College    North East    
34.Milton Keynes College    South East    
35.Nelson and Colne College    North West    
36.New City College    London    
37.Newham College    London    
38.North Shropshire College    West Midlands    
39.Nottingham College    East Midlands    
40.Oaklands College    East of England    
41.Peterborough Regional College    East of England    
42.Salford City College    North West    
43.Sandwell College    West Midlands    
44.SEEVIC College    East of England    
45.Shipley College    Yorkshire and the Humber    
46.Solihull College    West Midlands    
47.South and City College Birmingham    West Midlands    
48.South Devon College    South West    
49.South Staffordshire College    West Midlands    
50.South Tyneside College    North East    
51.Stoke on Trent College    West Midlands    
52.Tameside College    North West    
53.The City Literary Institute    London    
54.The City of Liverpool College    North West    
55.The College of Haringey, Enfield & NE London    London    
56.The Manchester College    North West    
57.The Mary Ward Centre    London    
58.Tyne Metropolitan College    North East    
59.Waltham Forest College    London    
60.West Nottinghamshire College    East Midlands    
61.Westminster Kingsway College    London    
62.Wiltshire College    South West    
Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships, Featured voices
