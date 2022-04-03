62 colleges to receive share of £400 million in next phase of £1.5Bln Further Education Capital Fund

CASH BOOST TO TRANSFORM COLLEGES ACROSS ENGLAND

The colleges announced today will be the latest to benefit from the government’s £1.5 billion Further Education Capital Transformation Fund. This significant investment is supporting the transformation of post-16 education and training by ensuring colleges are great places to learn and students have access to modern, fit-for-purpose facilities.

Minister for Skills Alex Burghart said:

“Our priority is making sure that every student receives the high-quality training needed to secure a well-paid job, so that businesses in growth sectors such as construction, engineering and digital have a strong talent pipeline as we continue to level up opportunities across the country.

“That is why we are investing to ensure colleges can create modern, fit-for-purpose spaces that meet the needs of students and the communities they serve – and most importantly continue to be fantastic places to learn.”

The Further Education Capital Transformation fund was first launched in September 2020 by the Prime Minister.

The first phase of the fund saw an initial £200 million allocated to all colleges so they could carry out urgent remedial work to refurbish their buildings.

Following this, in April 2021, the government announced plans to work in partnership with sixteen colleges with some of the poorest condition sites in the country to upgrade their sites and ensure they are excellent places to learn. Construction is under way at one of these projects – Stafford College – and others will soon be ready to begin works.

Today’s announcement is the outcome of a bidding round that was open to all colleges – for additional funding to help upgrade their campuses.

This significant investment forms part of the government’s landmark reforms to further and technical education – as set out in the Skills for Jobs White Paper.

The fund builds on the action already under way to transform post-16 education and training. This includes rolling out new high quality T Level qualifications, establishing a network of Institutes of Technology, and making sure everyone, no matter where they live or their background, can gain the skills they need to progress in work at any stage of their lives.

£1.5bn of funding was secured in the Spring Budget 2020 to be spent upgrading the English FE college estate over the next five years.

Full list of colleges to receive funding:

College Region 1.Abingdon and Witney College South East 2.Aylesbury College South East 3.Barnfield College East of England 4.Bath College South West 5.Birmingham Metropolitan College West Midlands 6.Boston College East Midlands 7.Bradford College Yorkshire and the Humber 8.Brighton Metropolitan College South East 9.Broadstairs College South East 10.Brooklands College South East 11.Bury College North West 12.Calderdale College Yorkshire and the Humber 13.Canterbury College South East 14.Central Bedfordshire College East of England 15.Cheshire College West North West 16.Chesterfield College East Midlands 17.Chichester College South East 18.City and Islington College London 19.City College Norwich South East 20.College of North West London London 21.Cornwall College South West 22.Croydon College London 23.Doncaster College and University Centre Yorkshire and the Humber 24.Dudley College of Technology West Midlands 25.Farnborough College of Technology South East 26.Furness College North West 27.Halesowen College West Midlands 28.Lambeth College London 29.Leeds City College Yorkshire and the Humber 30.Leicester College East Midlands 31.London South East Colleges London 32.Loughborough College East Midlands 33.Middlesbrough College North East 34.Milton Keynes College South East 35.Nelson and Colne College North West 36.New City College London 37.Newham College London 38.North Shropshire College West Midlands 39.Nottingham College East Midlands 40.Oaklands College East of England 41.Peterborough Regional College East of England 42.Salford City College North West 43.Sandwell College West Midlands 44.SEEVIC College East of England 45.Shipley College Yorkshire and the Humber 46.Solihull College West Midlands 47.South and City College Birmingham West Midlands 48.South Devon College South West 49.South Staffordshire College West Midlands 50.South Tyneside College North East 51.Stoke on Trent College West Midlands 52.Tameside College North West 53.The City Literary Institute London 54.The City of Liverpool College North West 55.The College of Haringey, Enfield & NE London London 56.The Manchester College North West 57.The Mary Ward Centre London 58.Tyne Metropolitan College North East 59.Waltham Forest College London 60.West Nottinghamshire College East Midlands 61.Westminster Kingsway College London 62.Wiltshire College South West

