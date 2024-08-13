Different Strokes helps Wayne win national Festival of Learning Award

Swapping the paint brush for a career in the rail and infrastructure sector has paid dividends for Wayne Hardman.

The Black Country-based trainee trainer’s rapid rise through the ranks at NIS Group was recognised recently at the Festival of Learning in London when he picked up the Learning for Work Award.

This accolade, which is part of the flagship programme for celebrating lifelong learning, was given to him for the way he chose to change professions to get his life back on track after Covid-19 saw demand for his decorating services fall.

Wayne, who is now on course to become a fully qualified trainer by March 2025, is one of a 50-strong workforce employed by NIS Group.

The company is focused on supporting people into sustainable employment, offering 100 different courses to more than 5000 individuals every year, with 82% of interventions resulting in positive job outcomes in civil engineering, construction, infrastructure and rail.

“The pandemic took away most of my decorating work and I couldn’t sit back and wait for things to change,” explained Wayne.

“With this in mind, I enrolled on a six-week civils course at the City of Wolverhampton College’s Bilston campus – a decision that was about to lead to a completely new career.”

He continued: “Within a week or so I received a phone call from NIS Group offering me a job as a Site Co-ordinator after being impressed with my maths and my tenacity for taking on new challenges. This was just the opportunity I needed and, over the next year or so, I have enrolled on 10 different courses alongside my on-the-job learning.

“These included upskilling in construction, and qualifications in first aid, mental health, safeguarding and environmental management.

“I can now see a longer-term career here. It’s brought my old personality back to life – I love talking to people, sharing ideas and helping. Restarting your working life is no small matter, and I’m looking forward to showing my learners what you can achieve if you put your mind to it.”

Davie Carns, CEO of NIS Group, added his support: “Our people are the heartbeat of what we do, and this is typified by personalities like Wayne, who are so committed, so passionate and so willing to tackle every challenge with enthusiasm.

“His Festival of Learning Award is a massive award and is so fitting – it also sums up how a person can turn a difficult situation on its head and now has a hugely rewarding career to look forward to. We can’t wait to see where his next chapter takes him.”

The award-winning continued with NIS Group securing its own title, winning the ‘Engaging Adults in Learning’ prize at the West Midlands Combined Authority’s Adult Learner Awards.

David concluded: “We’re passionate and proud of the work we’ve been doing. But it’s great for our efforts as a team to be recognised externally. This award really is a reflection of the hard work of everybody. Let’s make sure there’s many more of these to come.”