Driving change, creating opportunities – AIM’s 2023-24 Impact Report launched

AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group is pleased to launch their 2023-24 Impact Report, celebrating the transformative impact they have had on individuals, communities, and businesses.

The report highlights the significant number of learners who have achieved or been registered to complete an AIM qualification or apprenticeship, demonstrating how these achievements have opened doors to career advancement, new employment, further education, and personal enrichment.

Key highlights include:

87,500 certificates were awarded to learners who successfully achieved an AIM qualification across 727 partnership delivery centres across the UK

ESOL International, construction, SEND, employability and personal development qualifications are the most popular courses being studied

4,266 Access to Higher Education Diplomas were awarded to learners. Health-related Diplomas, such as the Access to HE (Health Professionals), Access to HE (Nursing) and Access to HE (Midwifery) were amongst the most popular Diplomas across England and Wales

451 apprenticeships were assessed across popular occupational standards including Content Creator, PR and Communications Assistant and Publishing Assistant (etc)

7,997 learners studied and were certified on AIM’s Endorsed provision: Bespoke Accreditation and Quality Mark.

Gemma Bhayat of West Nottinghamshire College commends AIM’s support in apprenticeship end-point assessments: “AIM’s commitment to inclusion, integrity, respect and empowerment shines through in their unwavering support for both training providers and students undertaking EPA. The consistent communication is key to student and training provider success”.

Megan Lewis studied for an Access to Higher Education Diploma (Science) at Halesowen College, and was also the 2023 Brian May Award Winner and 2024 Keith Fletcher Outstanding Commitment to Study nominee. Speaking about her course experience, she said: “This course has helped improve both my mental and physical health, additionally providing a constant sense of achievement, as well as a drive to continue improving and learning with every piece of work turned in and every feedback comment received. Consequently, I am wholly grateful for everyone involved in the course, and hope that others experience the incredible benefits and opportunities of Access”.

AIM prioritises strong partnerships to expand opportunities for learners. Through collaborative efforts with providers, businesses, and stakeholders, they have enhanced their qualification offerings and reached a wider range of individuals.

One such partnership was with the pioneering edtech provider Learning Curve Group, to offer a powerful new online learning platform to its 90+ recognised Access to HE centres. The eassessorpro platform offers an enhanced administration suite to support blended delivery models, providing engaging and personalised learning experiences while dramatically improving value for money.

The report acknowledges the dedication and expertise of the AIM team, whose commitment to developing high-quality qualifications, supporting centres, and delivering effective apprenticeship assessments drives the organisation’s impact.

Furthermore, the report recognises the invaluable contributions of the AIM Board of Trustees, who volunteer their time and expertise to guide the organisation’s strategic direction and ensure the highest standards of quality and impact for all AIM learners.

“This Impact Report is the tip of the iceberg and the impact of our work goes so much further. We know that education and training benefits individuals, families, employers, communities and the economy. AIM champions the work of our partners who deliver our products and services and we look forward to implementing the exciting plans we have, to do even more in the future. On a personal level I am proud to be part of the team that makes the content of this Impact Report possible”. Kevern Kerswell, AIM Group CEO

As a charitable organisation, AIM is dedicated to empowering futures and championing opportunity and inclusion for all.