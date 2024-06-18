Dumfries and Galloway College celebrates students’ success

Dumfries and Galloway College (@DandGCollege) students had plenty to celebrate last week during two fantastic events to honour their achievements.

On Wednesday, June 12, DGC’s Student Association held their Above and Beyond Awards at the college’s Dumfries Campus, where learners and staff members were awarded prizes in categories such as Most Supportive Student, Here for You Award and Active Campus — as well crowning 12 Students of the Year across a range of subject areas.

The special lunch event gave learners the chance to enjoy their achievements with friends and lecturers in front of DGC Principal Joanna Campbell and Depute Principal Douglas Dickson, who presented the curriculum awards.

After the prizegiving ceremony all of the students, staff and guests came together for photographs to commemorate the big day.

Then, on Friday, June 14, it was on to the college’s Stranraer Campus for its Celebration of Success day, which was hailed as a huge hit with staff and students for the second year in a row.

DGC Principal Ms Campbell was again accompanied by Depute Principal Mr Dickson for the ceremony — and they were joined in Stranraer by the Chair of the Board of Management, Caroline Stuart, to watch the proud students take centre stage as they received their awards.

Joanna Campbell, Principal, Dumfries and Galloway College, said:

“Our events in Dumfries and Stranraer to honour our students and staff at DGC were great occasions and everyone involved can feel incredibly proud.

“It was such a delight to see the students presented with their certificates as we celebrated their achievements during this academic year.

“The feedback we have had from both events has been heartening and it was also inspiring chatting with the students and hearing about their hopes for the future.”

Above and Beyond Awards

June 12, Dumfries Campus

Most Supportive Student – Lee Bass

Here for you – Annette Cameron

Acting with Courage – Shannon Laurie

United to Succeed – Hayley Adamson-Gell

College Academy – Olly Gray

Active Campus students – Acacia Clash and Lewis Mackett

Active Campus staff – Jonathan Robertson

Best Lecturing Staff – Caroline Barnard

Best Staff Team – Computing

Most Fun Staff Member – Dorothy McMinn

Supportive Staff Award – Connor McGeorge

Curriculum Awards

FE Mechanical Engineering Student of the Year 2024 – Hayley Adamson-Gell

FE Electrical Engineering Student of the Year 2024 – Roy Herries

FE Renewable Transport Student of the Year 2024 – Harvey Walker

FE Health & Social Studies Student of the Year 2024 – Hannah McKerlie

FE Sport & Fitness Student of the Year 2024 – MacKenzie Sharples

FE Early Education & Childcare Student of the Year 2024 – Olly Tilson

FE Business Studies Student of the Year 2024 – Stacey O’Neil

FE Computing Student of the Year 2024 – Jamie Laughton

FE Hairdressing Student of the Year 2024 – Eloise Halkett

FE Beauty Therapy Student of the Year 2024 – Pauline Wilby

FE Hospitality Student of the Year 2024 – Campbell Moore

FE Sustainable Construction Student of the Year 2024 – Riley Smith

Celebration of Success Awards

June 14, Stranraer Campus