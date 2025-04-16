Dumfries and Galloway College welcomes Russell Findlay MSP to its Dumfries Campus

Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) was delighted to welcome Russell Findlay MSP, Leader of the Scottish Conservatives, to its Dumfries Campus this week for an immersive visit highlighting the college’s commitment to innovative apprenticeship training and skills development.

Mr Findlay’s visit underscored the vital role of further education in addressing regional and national skills gaps, with a focus on the college’s state-of-the-art facilities and partnerships with local employers.

DGC’s new Principal and CEO, Douglas Dickson, greeted Mr Findlay on arrival and spoke about the college’s mission to equip students with industry-ready skills before the group began a tour of the campus.

After taking the opportunity to observe Plumbing and Heating Workshop apprentices in a practical class led by lecturer Chris Kelly, the MSP for West Scotland Region then enjoyed sitting in for two Electrical Engineering theory and practical classes, where lecturers David Patterson and Javier Fuentes showcased DGC’s blend of technical and hands-on learning.

From there it was on to watch Construction instructions from lecturer Kieran Downey during a bricklaying session that allowed apprentices to demonstrate their craft to the guests ─ and the day was rounded off with Mr Findlay taking part in special talk about career pathways and also the challenges and opportunities in apprenticeship training, including potential areas for government collaboration to support learners and employers.

Russell Findlay MSP, Scottish Conservatives Leader, said: “Meeting with students, apprentices and lecturers at Dumfries and Galloway College was informative and inspiring.

“This amazing institution clearly cares deeply about delivering meaningful and long-term career outcomes. I was particularly impressed with the college’s innovation in digital assessment which will help students in more remote areas and in securing partnerships with industry.

“My party is determined to shake-up Scottish education which is failing far too many people across Dumfries and Galloway and the rest of Scotland.”

Douglas Dickson, Principal and CEO of Dumfries and Galloway College, said: “We were honoured to host Mr Findlay and demonstrate how our apprenticeships are transforming lives and meeting employer needs.

“From plumbing to engineering and construction, our focus is on delivering training that is both cutting-edge and aligned with workplace demands. Collaboration with policymakers and industry will remain critical as we expand opportunities for learners across the region.”

