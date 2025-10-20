ECITB launches new pipe and plate welding qualifications amid industry demand

The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) Awarding Organisation is calling on colleges and training providers to apply to deliver two new regulated qualifications following urgent demand from industry.

The new Ofqual regulated qualifications, which are now available for registration, are an ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Pipe Welding in Engineering and an ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Plate Welding in Engineering.

Andrew Hockey, CEO of the ECITB, said:

“Our employers have highlighted the need to train and upskill existing workers, as well as increase the pool of people joining the ECI.

“Having skilled, trained welders is absolutely vital and our new qualifications will help to ensure our industry has the skilled workforce it needs both for now and the future.

“ECITB qualifications are the only ones designed specifically for engineering construction employers and the wider industry. Through extensive consultation with our employers, they are tailored to meet the needs of industry.

“We are now calling on colleges and training providers in England to deliver these new qualifications and train the next generation.”

The new Level 3 Pipe and Plate Welding in Engineering qualifications follow the launch last month of the ECITB Level 2 Diploma Introduction to Welding qualification.

The qualifications prepare candidates for a career as welders in the engineering construction industry (ECI) and include units to conduct manual arc welding processes, maintain quality control of high-quality welding processes, safe working practices, communications and working relationships, interpreting documentation and digital technology, preparing and reinstating work areas in welding roles.

Employers called for these qualifications to meet industry need for high-quality welding roles in engineering. This demand comes amid reports of skills shortages, particularly in disciplines such as welding and pipefitting.

Studies led by Sir Simon Bollom (Nuclear Skills Taskforce) and the Nuclear Skills Plan highlighted the need for increased welder recruitment and development in the nuclear sector, in particular.

The ECITB forecasts that 40,000 additional workers could be needed for major projects, including those related to net zero, by 2030. Welders were found to be among the most in-demand occupations for these projects.

The new qualifications are based on National Occupational Standards (NOS) and Occupational (Apprenticeship) Standards for the trade, encompassing the required knowledge, skills and behaviours. This ensures the qualifications are relevant and future-proofed.

Engineering construction is a specialised industry that underpins the delivery, maintenance and decommissioning of much of the UK’s critical infrastructure and spans the oil and gas, nuclear, power generation and renewables sectors as well as other process industries, such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and drink, water and waste treatment.

The ECITB Awarding Organisation develops and quality assures regulated qualifications in England, Wales and Scotland.