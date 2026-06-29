Educ8 Training celebrates Welsh language champions at their 2026 Hoelen8 Awards

Educ8 Training is proud to celebrate the winners of the Hoelen8 Awards, which recognises the importance of the Welsh language in the workplace, and the learners who have gone above and beyond in championing the it’s use throughout their apprenticeship journey.

The name ‘Hoelen8’ comes from the Welsh idiom hoelen wyth, literally meaning ‘eight-inch nail.’ Historically, these long, strong nails were used to build solid structures, and over time the phrase evolved to describe someone exceptional within a community or organisation. The award perfectly reflects the strength, resilience and dedication shown by this year’s winners.

Two categories are recognised each year: one for fluent Welsh speakers who proactively use Welsh within their apprenticeship, and another for learners who have shown exceptional commitment to developing their Welsh language skills. This year, three inspiring learners were recognised for their achievements.

Arun Jacob: Building connections through language in healthcare

Clinical Healthcare Level 2 apprentice Arun Jacob was recognised for his remarkable dedication to learning Welsh while working in the busy emergency unit at Princess of Wales Hospital.

Originally from India, Arun already navigated adapting to a new country, healthcare system and language when relocating to Wales. Despite English not being his first language, he independently chose to learn Welsh to better support patients and integrate into the local community.

His story demonstrates how apprenticeships can empower learners from all backgrounds to grow professionally while embracing Welsh culture and language.

Cadi Griffiths: Championing Welsh in early years education

Childcare Level 3 apprentice Cadi Griffiths was recognised for her passion for Welsh-medium childcare and education.

Working at Si-lwli Nursery, a fully Welsh-speaking setting, Cadi naturally incorporates Welsh into every aspect of her work with children. Welsh is deeply personal to her, having grown up in a Welsh-speaking household and now raising her own son through Welsh-medium education.

Throughout her apprenticeship, Cadi consistently chose to complete work in Welsh where possible and embraced every opportunity to strengthen her professional skills. Her commitment highlights the important role Welsh language education plays in shaping confidence, identity and belonging for young children.

Rhian Owen: Embracing Welsh through childcare

Also recognised was Level 3 Childcare apprentice Rhian Owen, whose Welsh language journey has been transformational.

When Rhian first entered childcare, she had very limited Welsh language skills. Inspired by the Welsh-speaking environment around her, she began learning basic phrases from colleagues while using apps and additional learning resources at home. Today, Rhian confidently uses Welsh daily within her setting and has become passionate about supporting children’s language development through play and learning.

Supporting bilingual apprenticeships across Wales

At Educ8 Training, we believe the Welsh language plays a vital role not only in preserving culture and identity, but also in creating inclusive workplaces and stronger communities across Wales. We are proud to champion bilingual learning throughout our apprenticeship programmes, supporting learners at every stage of their Welsh language journey and encouraging the everyday use of Welsh within learning and the workplace.

From bilingual resources and assessments to Welsh-medium delivery options, Educ8 Training is committed to creating inclusive learning opportunities that strengthen both professional development and Welsh language confidence.

The Hoelen8 Awards celebrate not only individual success, but also the wider importance of preserving and promoting the Welsh language across workplaces and communities throughout Wales.

This year’s winners truly embody what it means to be a hoelen wyth, with strong and inspiring individuals helping to build lasting foundations for the future of Welsh language learning and bilingual working practices.