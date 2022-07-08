Education Committee to hold roundtable on delivery of T Levels and A Levels

The fourth session of the inquiry into The future of post-16 qualifications will be a roundtable with educational leaders. Discussion is expected to revolve around the delivery and effectiveness of changes to Level 3 qualifications, especially the introduction of T Levels. How T Levels compare to A Levels in terms of skills gained and routes to professional progression is also likely to be discussed, as may any challenges SEND students might face taking T Levels.

Alternative qualifications, such as a 15-18 baccalaureate system, may also be considered. MPs are expected to ask how we can improve the take-up of apprenticeships, especially degree apprenticeships.

Witness from 10.00

Kirsti Lord, Deputy Chief Executive, Association of Colleges

Tom Bewick, CEO, Federation of Awarding Bodies

David Gallagher, Chief Executive, NCFE

Suzanne Straw, Research Director, National Foundation for Educational Research

Ruth Perry, Representative, Special Educational Consortium and Senior Policy Manager, Natspec

