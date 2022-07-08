Education Committee to hold roundtable on delivery of T Levels and A Levels
The fourth session of the inquiry into The future of post-16 qualifications will be a roundtable with educational leaders. Discussion is expected to revolve around the delivery and effectiveness of changes to Level 3 qualifications, especially the introduction of T Levels. How T Levels compare to A Levels in terms of skills gained and routes to professional progression is also likely to be discussed, as may any challenges SEND students might face taking T Levels.
Alternative qualifications, such as a 15-18 baccalaureate system, may also be considered. MPs are expected to ask how we can improve the take-up of apprenticeships, especially degree apprenticeships.
Witness from 10.00
- Kirsti Lord, Deputy Chief Executive, Association of Colleges
- Tom Bewick, CEO, Federation of Awarding Bodies
- David Gallagher, Chief Executive, NCFE
- Suzanne Straw, Research Director, National Foundation for Educational Research
- Ruth Perry, Representative, Special Educational Consortium and Senior Policy Manager, Natspec
