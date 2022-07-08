Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

Education Committee to hold roundtable on delivery of T Levels and A Levels

House of Lords July 8, 2022
0 Comments

The fourth session of the inquiry into The future of post-16 qualifications will be a roundtable with educational leaders. Discussion is expected to revolve around the delivery and effectiveness of changes to Level 3 qualifications, especially the introduction of T Levels. How T Levels compare to A Levels in terms of skills gained and routes to professional progression is also likely to be discussed, as may any challenges SEND students might face taking T Levels. 

Alternative qualifications, such as a 15-18 baccalaureate system, may also be considered. MPs are expected to ask how we can improve the take-up of apprenticeships, especially degree apprenticeships.

Witness from 10.00

  • Kirsti Lord, Deputy Chief Executive, Association of Colleges  
  • Tom Bewick, CEO, Federation of Awarding Bodies  
  • David Gallagher, Chief Executive, NCFE  
  • Suzanne Straw, Research Director, National Foundation for Educational Research  
  • Ruth Perry, Representative, Special Educational Consortium and Senior Policy Manager, Natspec 
Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
House of Lords

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this