EMPLOYER FORUM HIGHLIGHTS IMPORTANCE OF UPSKILLING FUTURE WORKFORCE

Businesses from across Leicestershire and Warwickshire have taken part in a forum to explore the future skills, knowledge and behaviours needed to ensure the success of the region against a backdrop of continuing labour market pressure. The breakfast session on 22 June was hosted by North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College at its MIRA Technology Institute campus.

Speakers included Corin Crane, Chief Executive of Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, Phoebe Dawson, Chief Executive of Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership (LLEP) and Anna Cyhan, Economic Growth Officer for the LLEP.

Corin Crane provided an overview of the issues current employers are experiencing with recruitment, and how focusing on training will help them to upskill existing employees, boost retention and enable them to grow their own workforce talent.

At the event, business leaders were invited to help the college shape its curriculum to meet their needs. Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Chief Executive of NWSLC and Deputy Principal Tom Hamilton-Dick welcomed individuals from businesses including Winvic, Bleckmann UK and Jungheinrich UK. They highlighted the college’s range of apprenticeships and how it could help to recruit and train young people to meet skills demand.

The forum also enabled organisations to discover how the college can help to deliver the skills that specific sectors require, from logistics and supply chain to automotive and digital and creative industries. The college showcased its range of online and distance learning, professional and short courses and CPD at the event.

Marion Plant said, “One of the most attractive benefits that employers can offer is training; ensuring that their staff gain the proper skills alongside accreditation that will boost their future careers and enable them to progress.”

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College supports over 10,000 students in full and part time study, apprenticeships, higher education, professional courses, and distance learning from seven campuses that serve the urban centres of Nuneaton, Hinckley and Wigston. The college works with more than 500 national, regional, and local businesses across a wide range of sectors including more than 350 organisations operating apprenticeship programmes.

NWSLC has developed sector-specific partnerships between industry and education including the MIRA Technology Institute, a specialist automotive training facility that is helping to create specialist skills in some of the new emerging technology areas within the automotive sector, including electrification and driverless cars. The college operates its Digital Skills Academy based in Coventry which is designed to deliver specialist digital skills training in areas such as cyber security and software development. The logistics and supply chain sector benefits from a dedicated Centre for Logistics Education and Research based at Magna Park in Lutterworth.

Employers can access the college’s training guide or get in touch via our web form.

