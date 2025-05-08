Latest News

From education to employment

Empowering FE Learning – Engineering

FE News Editor May 8, 2025
Empowering FE Learning - Engineering

Welcome to Episode 3 of Empowering FE Learning, this episode is all about Empowering FE Learning in Engineering. Empowering FE Learning is a brand-new five part live stream season, in partnership with Hachette Learning.  

The value of the global engineering industry is estimated to generate annual revenues of $1.9 Trillion! In the UK, engineering is a critical industry, employing 6.3 million people or 19% of all jobs. Engineering and related technology jobs are predicted to grow between now and 2030 in the UK faster than other occupations.

However, while engineering jobs make up a significant proportion of the UK total, engineering vacancies account for 1 in 4 of all job adverts in the UK, illustrating a major skills shortage in the sector. There has been a 55% increase in job adverts for ‘green engineering roles’ and a 48% increase in adverts mentioning ‘green skills’. Up to 725,000 new jobs are needed within the sector to support the transition to net zero and so there is expected to be a continued demand for a growing skilled workforce.

Apprenticeship starts in Engineering have fluctuated since 2017, but are increasing at a higher rate than other sectors. Level 2 Engineering Operative apprenticeship starts in particular are steadily growing, up nearly 300% in the past five years, but other Level 2 starts are down significantly since 2017/2018. It is clear that more needs to be done to solve the skills shortages within the sector.

So unpacking all of this and looking at how blended learning can be an effective tool to support Engineering skills and upskilling we have a really interesting Empowering FE Learning episode.

Your co-hosts are Tom Randall, Product Manager, Hachette Learning and Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder of FE News. They are joined by Ella Tsui Lau, Assistant Principal, Manchester College and Mark Taylor, Director of Schools, Preston College.

Check out the full episode below:

Check out Episodes 1 and 2:

Episode 1 unpacking the season exploring Blended Learning in FE and how to Empower FE Learning.

Episode 2: Construction and BSE.

Published in: Green Skills, Education News | FE News, Employability News - Career Guidance & Advice, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Featured voices
Topics: ,
FE News Editor

