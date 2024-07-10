Esteemed Manchester tech entrepreneur awarded honorary degree

Manchester-based founder and former chair of technology company ANS Group, Scott Fletcher MBE, has received an honorary degree for his outstanding contribution to business and his unwavering commitment to supporting his community, from University of Salford Business School.

Awarded a Doctor of Business Administration honoris causa, Scott, who was born and raised in East Manchester, has made significant contributions to the fields of technology and business, while generously giving back to the local Greater Manchester community.

Scott embarked on his career in the very city he’s being awarded his honorary degree, with his first job on the Salford University Business Park; before he began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 22, launching his first tech company from his bedroom. This venture, ANS Group, was successfully sold to private equity in 2021 for over £200 million. In addition, Scott, is the Chairman of Godel Technologies, another successful technology company with a significant presence in Manchester and Poland.

Beyond this, Scott is deeply rooted in supporting his community. Throughout his career, he has been passionate about promoting and providing apprenticeships, supporting countless young people to embark on successful careers in the technology sector over the years, while helping to close the UK’s burgeoning tech skills gap.

On receiving this recognition, Scott said:

“To be awarded an honorary degree in the city I started my career decades ago is incredibly humbling. Salford has come a long way since I first started out here, the city is flourishing and it’s great to have been a part of this journey.”

Scott has also served on the Greater Manchester Local Enterprise Partnership board, working tirelessly to drive investment and growth in the region. His philanthropic efforts include significant charitable contributions and hands-on support for local causes, including supporting youth through various initiatives.



Scott’s commitment to driving innovation, professional excellence and serving his community was also recognised in 2014 by Her Majesty the Queen, when he was awarded an MBE for his services to business and the community in the North West.

Dr Francine Morris, Associate Dean for Enterprise and Engagement, Salford Business School, added:

“From a very young age, Scott demonstrated his entrepreneurial spirit by founding ANS Group from his bedroom in his early twenties. This venture, starting from such modest beginnings, grew into a powerhouse in the technology sector and continues to be one of the UK’s greatest successes in the industry.

“Scott’s journey truly is remarkable! Despite his great success, he continues to remain grounded, proven in his unwavering commitment to charity and helping young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, go on to have successful careers through apprenticeships.”



Under his leadership, ANS Group became a leading cloud services provider in the UK, boasting over 600 customers across the public and private sectors. In 2021, Scott successfully sold ANS to private equity for over £200 million, a testament to the company’s value and his leadership.

Francine concludes:

“Scott Fletcher’s story is one of resilience, innovation and generosity. His journey from a young entrepreneur in East Manchester to a leading figure in the technology sector, and a dedicated community benefactor, is an inspiration to us all.”