FE students give ISO Chemie training seal of approval

ISO Chemie has linked up with an FE college in a new initiative to help current students understand foam sealant tape technology and the need to better seal doors and windows.

Experts from the foam sealants specialist provided a group of masters’ students on courses at Abingdon & Witney FE College’s Construction Skills Academy, with an overview of foam sealant tapes. They also explained why it’s important to ensure windows are properly and effectively sealed to prevent energy loss and protect property against the elements.

The move, an extension of ISO Chemie’s skills development and learning programme, saw UK sales and operations director Andy Swift, cover the benefits of using the latest foam sealant tapes and how to install them with a Q&A at the end of the session.

Doors and windows account for almost a quarter (21%) of the total air loss of the average house, and adding the joints between walls, floors and ceilings brings the figure up to 50%. Andy Swift explained that while airflow is desirable, you can eliminate 50% of heat loss while still retaining some natural air flow.

Statistics reveal that in most residential properties, heat losses are overwhelmingly replaced by artificial heating rather than through solar energy or internal warmth. This means that reducing heat losses in the home is paramount in the battle to lower energy consumption.

The initiative reflects the company’s wider moves to help young people in the UK looking to pursue a career in construction, building design and architecture related sectors, understand the types of products available and how to specify them.

Following the success of the first event, further events at other technical colleges could be on the cards in the next 12 months to support UK construction and building training syllabuses.

Andy Swift said: “We had a good number attend as the initiative was scheduled into the students’ timetable. Developing links with academic facilities is important in securing the company’s current and future workforce needs and helping those taking up specification and design roles to understand better what’s involved in protecting properties against the elements and energy loss.

“It also helps us to tap into the fresh insight and academic prowess that students bring as part of our commitment to supporting skills development and learning. We have a strategy to grow and increasing our engineering capabilities through nurturing strong academic links, is a beneficial part of our plans.”

One of the students said: “The session was extremely useful, providing a thorough understanding and insight into important window installation processes, the products and how they can improve efficiencies. This helps us to boost our own core skills and development, which we can then take forward in any future job.”