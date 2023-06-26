Festival of Technical Education Comes to Oldham College

OLDHAM College is hosting an exciting new Festival of Technical Education for students in the local area from today (Monday, June 26).

In 2023, Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham, launched ambitious plans to make Greater Manchester the first integrated technical education, skills and work city-region.

In support of this, Oldham College, part of GMColleges, is set to host its inaugural Festival of Technical Education.

From today until Friday, July 7, they will be showcasing the fantastic facilities, great courses and amazing career opportunities they have to offer – with a clear focus on the technical education routes and pathways available.

Activities will include taster days in partnership with local schools, a Family Open Day on Saturday, July 1 and a special Alumni award for 2023 – all offering a window into the exciting courses available for students including apprenticeships, T Levels and Higher Technical Qualifications.

Learners will get to hear from time-served industry experts across a range of technical courses and to ‘have a go’ at new activities that will highlight the exciting opportunities technical education has to offer.

Debra Woodruff, Interim Principal of Oldham College, said:

“We’re delighted to be jointly hosting this augural Festival of Technical Education alongside other FE colleges from across Greater Manchester.”

“Oldham College is continually adapting its curriculum in close alignment with hundreds of local employers to improve our learners’ skills and development in ways that are clearly linked to the economy.

“Hundreds of Year 10 school learners will be visiting campus across three days to see our fantastic facilities and meet expert staff to hear about the range of pathways available to fulfil their career ambitions.

“We’re also looking forward to our biggest Open Day of the year on Saturday, July 1 (10am to 1pm) with free food and entertainment. We’ll be welcoming hundreds of families and learners of all ages that day – including adults who want to reskill or retrain – and inspiring them to get on track towards higher-paid and better skilled jobs across all levels of our modern curriculum.”

