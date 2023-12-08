Final week to have your say – DfE-funded apprenticeship support for the sector

There is just one week left for all those involved in the delivery of apprenticeships to respond to the sector-wide training needs analysis survey – giving you chance to shape the support you receive from the DfE-funded Apprenticeship Workforce Development (AWD) offer in the coming months.

Funded by the Department for Education (DfE), the AWD programme supports the professional development of staff at all levels and roles delivering apprenticeships. All continuing professional development (CPD) offered through the AWD programme is being informed by the sector to ensure training needs are met.

An initial training needs analysis survey conducted in November and December 2022 – followed by focus groups and further research – helped inform new, targeted CPD that is being made available in stages. Following an initial early CPD offer earlier in 2023, a further comprehensive offer following the survey results was made available this autumn, including courses to address withdrawals as a key area of need for training. Other areas identified from last year’s survey that are being addressed in the development of CPD are on and off-the-job teaching, training and learning, and quality and programme improvements.

This year’s survey, which closes on 14 December 2023, enables apprenticeship providers, managers/leaders, teaching/training staff, support staff and employers to share their views on training needs once again to continue shaping the ongoing development of CPD. Individuals at all levels across organisations are encouraged to submit responses to ensure training caters for all areas of need.

The CPD developed as a result of this ongoing consultation with the sector will continue to enable the delivery of high-quality teaching and training that equips apprentices with the knowledge, skills, and behaviours required for occupational competence.

Published in