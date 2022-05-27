Finalists announced for Welsh training company’s annual awards

Finalists have been announced for the annual Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards organised by one of Wales’ top training companies.

Recognising employers and learners who have excelled in apprenticeship, skills and employment training programmes delivered by Cambrian Training Company, the awards will be held at The Metropole Hotel & Spa, Llandrindod Wells on June 14.

Foundation Apprentice of the Year: Hannah Ffion Lewis, 22, from In the Welsh Wind Distillery, Tanygroes, Cardigan and Ryan Harding, 26, Kepak, Merthyr Tydfil who lives in Blaenavon.

Apprentice of the Year: Ben Roberts, 30, M. E. Evans, Overton-on-Dee who lives in Wrexham; Despoina Tsolakaki, 27, The Danish Bakery, Cardiff and Kayla Millon, Whitbread – Premier Inn Caerphilly Crossways who lives in Port Talbot.

Higher Apprentice of the Year: Nerys Margret Smithwick, 35, The Celtic Collection, Newport who lives in Blaenavon and Jessica Kelly, 26, Stena Line, who lives in Goodwick, Fishguard.

Outstanding individual: Fionntan Curran, 25, Forte School of Music (Cardiff) Ltd who lives in Cardiff; Harley Bayliss, 21, The Metropole Hotel & Spa, Llandrindod Wells who lives in Kington and Kane Deacon-Roberts, 25, NS James Limited, who lives in Cwmbran.

Micro Employer of the Year: Freedom Saddlery at Whitegate Farm, Hope, Wrexham and The Menai Seafood Company, Porth Penrhyn, Bangor. Small Employer of the Year: Castle Inn Pembrokeshire Limited, Newport and In the Welsh Wind Distillery, Tanygroes, Cardigan.

Medium Employer of the Year: Thorncliffe Building Supplies, Dyserth and Celtica Foods, Cross Hands, Llanelli. Large and Macro Employer of the Year: The Celtic Collection, Newport and Bronglais Hospital, Aberystwyth.

With offices in Welshpool, Holyhead, Colwyn Bay, Llanelli and Llanelwedd, Cambrian Training Company delivers work-based apprenticeships across Wales.

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, said the company was delighted with the quality of applications submitted this year despite the challenging circumstances caused by the pandemic over the past two years.

“We very much look forward to hosting the awards at The Metropole Hotel & Spa on June 14 to showcase the dedication and commitment by individuals and companies to the apprenticeship programme here in Wales.” The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

