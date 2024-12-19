First students complete new adult Skills Bootcamps at BCoT

The first cohort from the new adult Skills Bootcamps at Basingstoke College of Technology are celebrating the end of their course.

Fourteen people completed the 12-week free Business and Finance programme, which gives students hands-on experience with real-world projects, learning how to create and manage financial records for small businesses and sole traders.

Anastasia del Rosario, from Basingstoke, joined the course to sharpen her skills to enable her to further her career prospects.

“I’ve always been very keen on learning and love something new and challenging,” she explained. “I received a leaflet about the new courses and had been considering expanding my understanding of finance as it may help me in my job, so I applied for the course.

“The course has the right combination of theory learning and interactive aspects, which means it’s always interesting. Everyone is so supportive and accepting – there’s no judgement and everyone is relaxed and inclusive. I feel my confidence has really improved from being here.”

Jan Harris, Business and Finance Course Leader, said: “It has been a pleasure to teach the first skills bootcamp at BCoT. We’ve designed the course to help people enhance their skills and knowledge, to improve career prospects across the region. The feedback has been excellent and we hope the course supports our students to further their careers.”

BCoT launched the Skills Bootcamps earlier this year. They cover a variety of topics including green skills, digital marketing, cyber security, early years and hospitality and range from five-week intense courses to up to 16 weeks. The curriculums have been developed as part of the Lifetime Skills Guarantee, by the UK Government, in partnership with employers, providers and local authorities. The courses are delivered face-to-face by industry experts.

Kerry Teasdale, Skills Bootcamp coordinator, said: “We are passionate about providing an educational experience that equips all students, no matter what their age or background, with the knowledge, skills and experience to positively contribute to the growth of the region. We are delighted with the interest in the Skills Bootcamps so far and would like to encourage anyone considering taking part to get in touch. Congratulations to the first students to complete the Business and Finance course, we hope the experience will provide a boost to their expertise and their careers.”

Skills Bootcamps are free for all individual learners. Employers can also enrol their employees, where a small contribution will be required. The next suite of Bootcamps is due to start in February and open for enrolment.

The Skills Bootcamps add to the variety of education provisions available to students from North Hampshire and beyond, which also includes BTECs, T-Levels and apprenticeships. The college also hosts the University Centre, the Green Energy Technology Centre, and a new production studio for the Creative Industries Department is due to open in September.