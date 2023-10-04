Focusing on social impact is an asset to business, not a threat

City & Guilds training contributes £11.2 billion to UK society

A new report published today by, skills development organisation, City & Guilds reveals the impact of their training and development qualifications on individuals, organisations, and wider society.

The results in this year’s Impact Report show that City & Guilds qualifications and training have contributed an estimated £11.2 billion to UK society in the past year alone. This figure has been calculated based on the expected earnings uplift, learners’ wellbeing and annualised value of future increased earnings resulting from achieving a City & Guilds qualification.[1]

The Impact Report also found that City & Guilds:

Trained 60,000 people in adult and youth prison estates; resulting in around £10m in economic and social gains from the organisation’s support for prisoners before release;

Supported 244 refugees’ skills journeys, with over half already in employment;

Saw 10,000 completions of green skills training demonstrating a quadrupling of demand for green skills since 2019;

Helped 92% of bursary recipients feel more optimistic about their future – these learners will have been typically prohibited through other costs associated with learning.

According to the report, nearly three quarters (72%) of learners who undertook a City & Guilds qualification in 2019/2020, have now progressed into further education or employment as a result. For these learners, investing in skills development paved a way through the challenges of the pandemic and enabled them to thrive.

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO of City & Guilds, said:

“As a registered charity, our mission is to make a meaningful difference to society through skills and training. Thanks to soaring prices and an unsteady economy many people are currently facing some of the toughest times we have seen for generations. I am proud that we are continuing to create opportunities for some of the most disadvantaged people, helping them to reach their career goals and contribute to our society and economy.

“Our latest Impact Report clearly demonstrates the importance of investing in skills development for both the social and economic health of the nation. And it reflects how we at City & Guilds continue to respond to the evolving needs of the world we live in – and play our part to help individuals and businesses thrive.”

One of City & Guilds’ biggest charitable initiatives, The Big Idea Fund, was established to support the reskilling of individuals following their release from prison. In the three years since its creation, the Fund has supported 462 ex-offenders through training and into employment. According to Independent Social Return on Investment analysis, the social value of the Big Idea Fund equates to at least £10 million in economic and social gains.

Ryan Hull, a recipient of City & Guilds funding and former offender said:

“Being given the opportunity to develop new skills while I was in prison was invaluable for helping with my reintegration into society. As well as providing me with a new skillset to build a successful career, I gained confidence, optimism and a chance for a new start. This was only made possible through City & Guilds investing – and seeing the potential – in the prison workforce and other marginalised groups, providing a real opportunity to help those trapped outside of society and the economy to reintegrate and play a meaningful role.”

City & Guilds publishes an annual Impact Report as part of its commitment to inclusive and responsible business practices, highlighting its overall impact both as an organisation and registered charity. As a provider of training and qualifications across a wealth of disciplines, City & Guilds plays a pivotal role in helping individuals to progress within their careers, while supporting employers to improve their productivity, organisational efficiency, and skills requirements.

