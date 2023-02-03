AAT makes accountancy fit for the future with new strategy

AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) @YourAAT has set out its ambition to achieve greater global recognition for Accounting Technicians with the launch of its new strategic plan to 2030.

The strategy, launched at a digital event today, outlines AAT’s vision and how it plans to maintain the relevance of the accountancy profession in a rapidly changing world. It includes AAT’s ambition to increase access to finance careers and to develop an inclusive community of accounting professionals who have the skills to support business and economies, both now and in the future.

Responding to real world needs, the plan focuses on keeping the profession relevant, driving up professional standards and building responsible business

AAT Impact Awards winners announced alongside strategy launch at celebratory event

The strategy is built on three core principles:

Keeping the profession relevant – facilitating enhanced contributions to the economy and supercharging businesses through AAT members

– facilitating enhanced contributions to the economy and supercharging businesses through AAT members Driving up professional standards – facilitating a greater commitment to professionalism through developing the skills and approach of the AAT community

– facilitating a greater commitment to professionalism through developing the skills and approach of the AAT community Building responsible business – enacting and inspiring societal change, both through our own business activity and by demonstrating leadership to the AAT community

The strategy sets out the four core approaches AAT will use to achieve its goals: putting its community at the centre of decision-making; developing and growing effective partnerships; applying a digital first approach; and evidence-based decisions shared with the profession.

Alongside the strategy launch, AAT also announced the winners of its first ever AAT Impact Awards. The awards, which consist of six categories, celebrate the people making an impact on the finance sector and the unsung heroes in AAT’s community. This year’s winners are:

Mark Clayton FMAAT – Excellence Award, for supercharging his career and made an impact on his business

– Excellence Award, for supercharging his career and made an impact on his business Adrienne Douglas – One to Watch Award, given to someone who has made an extraordinary impact in their AAT journey so far

– One to Watch Award, given to someone who has made an extraordinary impact in their AAT journey so far Eve Jones FMAAT – Inspiration Award, for inspiring others to level up in their careers and gone above and beyond their remit

– Inspiration Award, for inspiring others to level up in their careers and gone above and beyond their remit RSM UK – Social Impact Award, given to an organisation that has helped to drive social mobility and access to the accountancy profession

– Social Impact Award, given to an organisation that has helped to drive social mobility and access to the accountancy profession Joshua Wilson MAAT AATQB – Triumph Award, for overcoming challenges to begin his AAT journey and demonstrating personal resilience

– Triumph Award, for overcoming challenges to begin his AAT journey and demonstrating personal resilience System & Skills Training Concept – Global Champion Award, awarded for helping widen AAT’s impact and driving the standards of the accountancy profession across borders

Sarah Beale, Chief Executive, AAT, said:

“Our new strategy ‘Securing future relevance’ outlines our ambition to achieve greater global recognition for Accounting Technicians. At AAT, we want our members and students to be real world ready. Our aim is to ensure businesses and governments understand the value Accounting Technicians bring in supporting productivity, growth, and providing solutions to modern challenges. By 2030, our vision is for economies and societies around the world to benefit from the expertise of our community.

“We’re also celebrating our community’s achievements through the first ever AAT Impact Awards. The winners exemplify how the AAT community adds value, creates impact, and delivers results. I’m delighted to celebrate the achievements of the unsung heroes in our community and congratulate everyone nominated for an award.”

More information on AAT’s strategic plan to 2030 is available here and details of the AAT Impact Awards and winners are available via the AAT website.

