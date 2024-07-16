Forestry giants and college unite to educate and train future generations of woodland workers

Tilhill Forestry and Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company (FSF) announced the continuation of the Foresight Sustainable Forestry Skills Training Programme in Wales, with the aim of better equipping contractors in the region.

After a successful programme last year, Tilhill Forestry, the UK’s leading forestry and timber harvesting company – and a member of BSW Group – and FSF, the UK’s first listed natural capital investment company, have teamed up again to further educate the industry.

First launched in 2022, the programme has seen continued success, with 70 candidates applying last year, and the majority of trainees completing the course, continuing into employment in the forestry industry.

This year, in partnership with Coleg Cambria Llysfasi, four training programme placements will be awarded across Wales. Successful applicants from communities local to FSF’s operations will receive fully funded training courses which will include forestry-related activities.

Three week-long training sessions will take place in Wales, August, September, October and November. The syllabus for the programme offers tractor driving, chainsaw skills, first aid training and much more, giving those who take part the foundation and key skills to build a career in the forestry industry.

Over the last 75 years, Tilhill Forestry has planted more than 1 billion trees and, as a private company, has the greatest number of professionally qualiﬁed forest managers, specialising in woodland creation and management and timber harvesting and buying.

David Edwards, Forestry Director at Tilhill Forestry commented:

“We are delighted to be able to offer the opportunity for more trainees to gain valuable and practical forestry knowledge in Wales, as part of the fully funded Foresight Sustainable Forestry Skills Training Programme.

“No prior training or experience is required to apply for the programme. We are looking for candidates in Wales who are motivated to learn new skills.

“This opportunity is ideal for people working in agriculture or contractor-based roles, as well as those looking to begin a career in the forestry sector within the local community.”

Successful candidates will be assigned a Tilhill Forestry mentor to advise on the development of their forestry career. Upon completion of the course, candidates will be given the opportunity to apply for any available Tilhill Forestry vacancy or wider BSW Group vacancies and work on FSF’s projects.

FSF invests in UK forestry and afforestation schemes with a key focus on increasing the UK’s sustainable timber supply. Its approach to sustainable forestry is closely aligned with five of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, including protecting the natural environment, enhancing biodiversity levels, making a positive contribution to carbon sequestration, and supporting rural communities. FSF’s forestry schemes in Wales are playing an important role in battling climate change whilst simultaneously mitigating biodiversity loss.

Richard Kelly, Co-Lead of Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company plc said:

“FSF is on track to have planted its entire 5,379-hectare afforestation portfolio by spring 2025. To put this in context, once completed, this is equivalent to one-third of the total area the whole of the UK planted in the year to 31 March 2023. Given the scale of FSF’s ongoing woodland creation operation, it is vital we have the skilled workers needed to help shape the next decade of sustainable forestry. Rural communities must be empowered to participate in the UK’s burgeoning natural capital economy and we are delighted to see this essential skills programme running for the third consecutive year in Wales.

“Afforestation will form a key pillar of the UK’s fight against climate change and biodiversity loss. Placing local Welsh communities at the forefront of accessing the career opportunities offered by this thriving industry and enabling them to shape its evolution will support a just transition and more sustainable future for all.”