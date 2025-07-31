Foundation Apprenticeships – Provider Networks Community of Practice Research

The Provider Networks Community of Practice (CoP) has pleasure in sharing our first piece of research, which focuses on the newly launched Foundation Apprenticeship.

As a CoP we were keen to survey Providers from across the country to gather initial thoughts on this new product, and to uncover any potential pinch points and challenges identified by those engaged with the marketing and delivery of Foundation Apprenticeships. We were keen to understand Provider appetite for the product and to learn what support Providers feel they need in order to ensure that Foundation Apprenticeships are recognised, understood and taken up by individuals and employers.

Since the launch of Foundation Apprenticeships in August 2025, providers have been engaging with the new programme in real time. Many have begun to implement the offer and are already learning what works well and where further clarity or support may be required. The feedback we’ve collected so far captures this early experience and gives a valuable snapshot of the national picture.

While the overarching aims of Foundation Apprenticeships have been well received (particularly their focus on supporting young people furthest from the labour market) our survey revealed that providers are keen to see consistent messaging and promotional materials to aid with employer engagement and learner recruitment. Some respondents also suggested the development of case studies or pilot project highlights to demonstrate early success and build confidence in the programme.

Providers were generally positive about the inclusion criteria, particularly the wider eligibility for those with additional support needs. However, some asked for further guidance on how to tailor delivery approaches for learners with more complex backgrounds. There is a shared understanding that wraparound support will be vital, and many providers are already collaborating with local authorities, support services, and employer partners to put these frameworks in place.

As Foundation Apprenticeships become embedded in the post-16 landscape, the CoP will continue to provide a platform for provider voices and to advocate for what’s needed on the ground. The learning gained through this initial phase of delivery will be instrumental in shaping future improvements and ensuring the model is both scalable and sustainable.

We look forward to continuing this dialogue and sharing further updates in early 2026. In the meantime, we invite all providers to access the full report and to join our upcoming events, where we will explore implementation in more depth and hear directly from those delivering Foundation Apprenticeships on the ground.

Read the full report here.

