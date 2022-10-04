Four Ways to Celebrate National T Levels Week

Amazing Apprenticeships has curated a collection of free resources for teachers to mark the first ever National T Levels Week.

Taking place from Monday 10th – Friday 14th October the week will focus on raising awareness of T Levels as a career-focused alternative to A levels and celebrating the success of the programmes since their launch in 2020.

With 16 courses available to students this academic year and even more planned for 2023, the resources explain the curriculum content of each T Level programme, offer real experience from students who have already completed or are undertaking a T Level course and include activities to bring the opportunities to life and help teachers inspire their students.

Created in conjunction with the government T Levels team, the collection comprises:

a T Levels guide for teachers,

a student activity pack,

an interactive quiz,

an explainer film of the key facts featuring students, teachers, and employers.

“The resources are designed to bring T Levels to life for students for whom the balance of a classroom learning environment, coupled with a practical workplace experience appeals.,” said Anna Morrison, founder of Amazing Apprenticeships. “Following the brilliant results of the very first T Level cohort this summer and the anticipated increase in the number of courses to be available in September 2023, now is the perfect time to make sure that students nearing their post-16 choices are aware of all the options open to them.”

The full set of free T Level resources can be downloaded on our website here.

