FREE AAT ACCOUNTING LEVEL 3 COURSES FOR JOBS, SKILLS AND GOING TO UNIVERSITY

As part of the Government’s recently launched ‘Free Courses for Jobs scheme’, West London College is launching the AAT Accounting Level 3 Online and On Campus course from 19 April 2022 – 28 June 2023. Classroom teaching will take place at our Ealing Green College and can be studied daytime or evening. The course is aimed at people who have achieved AAT Accounting Level 2 and are looking to make their next move at work or further study. The great news is that many people will be able to study this course for free, saving £2570 – no matter what their prior qualifications or what they are currently earning – thanks to the Government’s new initiative.

Due to the skills shortage of qualified accountants, West London College has partnered with the well respected training organisation, Mindful Education to offer this flexible option. The main areas of study are advanced bookkeeping, indirect tax, final accounts preparation, management accounting: costing, ethics for accountants and spreadsheets for accounting.

Under the Government’s Free Skills For Jobs initiative (formerly known as National Skills Fund) if you meet the following conditions the course will be free or highly affordable.

If you are aged 19 or over and this is your first full Level 3 qualification, it will be *FREE*.

If you are aged 19 or over and earn less than the national minimum wage, the course will also be free no matter what your previous qualifications are.

If you already have a Level 3 qualification and you earn more than the national minimum wage, you can take out an Advanced Learner Loan (ALL). There are no credit checks with an ALL and you can pay off the loan in manageable monthly instalments once your course has finished and you are earning over £27,288 a year.

The AAT Level 3 qualification will help you move up in your career, take you to the next level and prepare you well for Accounting Level 4 study.

Alaa Abdulal, a former Level 3 student at West London College said:

“I found the AAT Accounting Level 3 Online and On Campus very, very useful. It covered topics that I use everyday in my work as a bookkeeper, including: the language of accounting, financial statements and management accounting.

Achieving the qualification has enabled me to progress to Arden University to study Accounting and Finance. I’d like to go on and study for a Masters in Accounting and career wise to secure a great position in a big company or bank.”

Chardonnay Smith, who also completed her AAT 3 with West London College said:

“The AAT Accounting Level 3 is very in depth and very good. It gave me what I needed to know to progress to my Accounting and Finance degree at Birmingham City University.

Once I graduate, I plan to become a tax consultant or adviser as I really like helping other people, and I feel offering this service is more useful to businesses and individuals than keeping their books.”

Alesan Rodrigues says on completing his AAT Level 3 with West London College:

“Employers really like you to have the AAT Accounting Level 3 qualification, it’s a qualification they respect. It helped me to get into my current job role as a billings specialist with DHL.”

To find out more about the AAT Accounting Online and On Campus Level 3 course starting soon and apply, visit https://bit.ly/3Djmjcj

