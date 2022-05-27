Fully funded ‘retrofit’ construction courses available for Bradford residents

From June, the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges will offer Bradford residents free (fully funded) training in key ‘retrofit’ construction skills.

Retrofit refers to the process of making changes to existing buildings so that energy consumption and emissions are reduced. There is a growing demand for retrofit skills in the region, and as part of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Skills Connect project, this course is giving Bradford residents the opportunity to pursue a career in the expanding industry.

This seven-day practical course will be delivered at Leeds College of Building, starting Thursday 16 or Thursday 23 June. Travel passes will be provided to all learners to support travel from Bradford to Leeds.

The course will include topics such as low energy lighting, solar panels, loft and cavity wall insulation, draught proofing, and many more practical skills in helping make domestic buildings energy efficient.

Participants will also develop personally and as a team, learning about behaviour, self-regulation, and co-regulation whilst developing their confidence and self-belief.



Nikki Davis, Vice Principal for Teaching, Learning & Quality at Leeds College of Building, said:

“Leeds College of Building is delighted to be working with West Yorkshire Combined Authority and West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges to develop and deliver this programme. Retrofit skills are going to be vital as we all move towards the goal of reducing carbon emissions and delivering on the Mayoral Pledge of 1,000 green jobs.”

To enrol on this course, learners can make an enquiry through the Futuregoals website. They will then be required to attend a sign-up day on Tuesday 7 June at the Meridian Centre in Bradford and must bring ID (passport).



This session will also give potential learners the opportunity to ask questions and hear from staff about the training, potential job opportunities, and progression routes.

At the sign-up event, learners will also be measured for the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) which will be provided by College for the duration of the course (for example shoe size for boots size).

To access this course, participants must:

· live in the Bradford district,

· be aged 19 or over,

· be employed, self-employed or unemployed and,

· have the right to legally reside and work in the UK.

Participants cannot be in full-time education or on an apprenticeship at the time of signing up.

This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund and is part of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Futuregoals campaign.

