Future skills – Ep3 – Green Jobs

Welcome to Ep3 of Future skills, a brand new live stream season brought to you by City & Guilds and FE News. Episode 3 is all about Green Jobs.

In collaboration with FE News, this series of livestreams will unpack the skills challenges that sectors critical to the UK’s economic success are experiencing. Exploring contributing factors, identifying new emerging skills needs and sharing best practice, we want to discuss with you what can be done to meet the needs of the current and future workforce.

Your hosts are Bryony Kingsland, City & Guilds Strategic Partnerships, Funding and Policy Insight and Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder of FE News.

Guests for the Future skills and Green Skills Livestream:

Stephen Knight – Sector Skills Manager – MCS Certified and Mark Buckton – Associate Director – Employment & Skills, Opergy Ltd.

The episode unpacks: what are the most critical green skills currently missing in the UK workforce. What is the future of sustainability/net zero in the UK, and what steps need to be taken now to prepare for the future? How do we ensure that young people planning their careers now have the information they need to make informed decisions about the opportunities in the green/ net zero sector?

Check out the full episode below:

